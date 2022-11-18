  • Home
  • Education
  • Fusion Between Medicine, Technology Is Way Forward: AIIMS Delhi Director

Fusion Between Medicine, Technology Is Way Forward: AIIMS Delhi Director

Under the 'Make in India' campaign, the fusion between medicine and technology is the way forward, the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi said on Friday.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 18, 2022 11:21 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Fee Structure For Education At AIIMS Could Be Modelled Along Lines Of IITs, IIMs
AIIMS Delhi Gets New Director In Dr M Srinivas
Do Not Consider Any Proposal To Change AIIMS Delhi's Name: Faculty To Health Minister
AIIMS Faculty Association Seeks Opinion Of Members On Proposal To Assign Specific Names To All AIIMS
Delhi High Court Directs AIIMS To Constitute Board To Assess MBBS Doctor's Disability
NIRF India Ranks 2022: AIIMS Delhi Best Medical College, Jamia Hamdard Tops In Pharmacy
Fusion Between Medicine, Technology Is Way Forward: AIIMS Delhi Director
AIIMS Delhi
New Delhi:

Under the 'Make in India' campaign, the fusion between medicine and technology is the way forward, the Director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi said on Friday. AIIMS Delhi Director was addressing a gathering here on the occasion of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research's (PGIMER) 9th Annual Research Day. "These endeavours towards research are a step forward towards collaboration, towards bringing in fusion between medical and engineering, which is commendable as we have not seen these initiatives much in India," he said.

Recommended : Use NEET College Predictor to check your expected NEET rank & admission chances in Govt/Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH Colleges Check Now

Complimenting PGIMER, Mr Srinivas said, "The kind of research that is on display, with less resources, without scientists and despite the huge workload is appreciable". "It is a great thing that the past and present luminaries have brought this institute to this level of clinical and research experience and the quality and the standards is clearly visible in the outcome of the research," he said.

Tamar Ghosh, CEO of the Royal Society of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, London, encouraged the young researchers to apply for funding with her organisation. "Whether the research project be in a lab, a field-based project with communities or policy-based project, whatever it is, it does not matter what disease area, it is in the area of health. The point is we want to stimulate the new leaders and the new innovators by taking that first plunge doing their first projects," she said.

Professor Rajeev Ahuja, Director IIT, Ropar, emphasised research as the mother of innovation as he said, "You cannot be an innovative country until your research is very strong." "The most innovative countries in the world are small nordic countries which are in the top 10 in innovation. However, in India, we are below 40. Though we have made a lot of progress, there is still a long way to go," he said.

Highlighting 'collaborative efforts' as the precursor for research, Ahuja spoke on the upcoming hub for medical innovations in IIT Ropar and the MoU signed between PGIMER, Chandigarh and IIT, Ropar. Professor Vivek Lal, Director of PGIMER cited India as the pioneer in research and highlighted the rich research and scientific heritage of PGIMER.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
All India Institute Of Medical Science Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Bombay Hosts One-Day Workshop On Indian Culture, Heritage
IIT Bombay Hosts One-Day Workshop On Indian Culture, Heritage
Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registrations To Start From November 22; Check Eligibility Criteria
Jamia Millia Islamia PhD Admission 2022: Registrations To Start From November 22; Check Eligibility Criteria
France Aims To Train Five Lakh International Students By 2025, Says Country's Minister At IIIT Delhi
France Aims To Train Five Lakh International Students By 2025, Says Country's Minister At IIIT Delhi
CAT 2022: Is Switching Among Sections Prohibited? Here Are Guidelines To Follow While Answering Question Paper
CAT 2022: Is Switching Among Sections Prohibited? Here Are Guidelines To Follow While Answering Question Paper
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Mop-Up Round Provisional Result Out; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................