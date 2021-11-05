  • Home
FTII, SRFTII Admission 2021: Application For Joint Entrance Test Begins

The last date for application to JET 2021 is December 2 and the entrance test for admission will be held on December 18-19.

New Delhi:

The online application for Joint Entrance Test (JET) for admission to Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune, and Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute (SRFTI) Kolkata, has started. Students seeking admission to courses in FTII and SRFTI can apply online at applyjet2021.in. The last date for application to JET 2021 is December 2 and the entrance test for admission will be held on December 18-19.

FTII took to Twitter to announce the start of the online application date and details of registration.

It said: “Applications for JOINT ENTRANCE TEST (JET) 2021, for admission at FTII and SRFTI are now open. The test has been scheduled for December 18 and 19, 2021. Last date of application: 11 pm, 2nd December 2021,”

Joint Entrance Exam Important Dates

Start Date of Registration

November 3

Last Date of Registration

December 2 (11:00 PM)

Release of Admit Card

December 8

Date of the Examination- Group A

December 18 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

Date of the Examination- Group B

December 19 (9:00 AM to 12:00 Noon)

Date of the Examination- Group C

December 19 (2:00 PM to 5:00 PM)

SRFTI FTII Courses
