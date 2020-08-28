Online Application Dates For Video Editing Course In FTII Extended

  • Home
FTII Pune Extends Online Application Deadline For Foundation Course In Video Editing

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune will start an online video editing course from September 21. Interested candidates can apply online till September 3.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 28, 2020 7:33 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune has extended the application deadline for the 25-day foundation course in video editing. The online Video Editing Course will be conducted between September 21 and October 20, 2020. Neeraj Voralia, a graduate from the institute and an editor will be the course director. Candidates can apply online till September 3 on the FTII’s official website or through State Bank of India portal.

The maximum number of participants is 15. However, the online course, as per FTII, will only be conducted if the minimum strength of 12 participants is reached.

FTII took to Twitter to announce the online Video Editing Course application date and details of registration.

The medium of instruction for this online Video Editing course is English and it will be conducted through Google Classroom and Google Meet platforms.

The live interactive classes will be held between 10 am and 12 noon and from 3 pm to 5 pm. All the participants will be given e-certificates on the successful completion of the course. FTII has made 90 per cent attendance mandatory for the certificates to be issued.

