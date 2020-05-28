  • Home
Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune has announced its next online course.

Updated: May 28, 2020 1:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) Pune has announced its next online course. The Online Film Appreciation Course will begin on June 15 and conclude on July 11, 2020. Arunaraje Patil, Director, Producer, Film Editor, Screen Writer, and winner of five National Awards will be the Course Director.

Interested students can apply for the course on FTII's official website by June 2. Applicants will have to submit a statement of purpose (SOP) along with their application and will be selected for the course on the basis of information provided in the application and their SOP. The course is open to any student who has passed class 12.

The maximum number of participants is 50, and the course will be conducted only if the minimum strength of 35 participants is reached.

Application fee for the course is 800 and INR and course fee to be paid when selected is 9,000 INR.

The medium of instruction for this course is English and it will be held through Google Classroom and Google Meet.

The live interactive classes will be held from 11 am to 1 pm and from 5 pm to 6 pm. Film Viewing exercise will be held from 1 pm to 5 pm. For film viewing, a list of films will be provided to selected participants and they will have to arrange to watch it on their own.

All participants would be given participation e-certificates on successful completion of the course. Minimum 90% attendance is mandatory for certificate to be issued.

