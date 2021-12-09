  • Home
FTII JET Admit Card 2021 Released, How To Download

FTII JET will be held on December 18 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while entrance of Group B to be held on December 19 from 9 am to 12 noon, and Group C from 2 pm to 5 pm

Education | Updated: Dec 9, 2021 10:23 pm IST

FTII JET Admit Card 2021 Released, How To Download
Download FTII JET hall ticket at ftii.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

FTII JET Admit Card 2021: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune on Wednesday released the hall ticket of the Joint Entrance Test (JET) 2021. The candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- ftii.ac.in.

The entrance exam of Group A will be conducted on December 18 from 2 pm to 5 pm, while entrance of Group B to be held on December 19 from 9 am to 12 noon, while Group C from 2 pm to 5 pm.

FTII JET Admit Card 2021: Steps To Download

  1. Visit the official website- ftii.ac.in
  2. Click on 'FTII JET 2021' hall ticket link
  3. Key your log-in credentials- application number and date of birth
  4. FTII JET admit card will appear on the screen
  5. Download hall ticket, take a print out for further reference.

JET 2021 is scheduled to be held in 27 cities across India. The paper will be of three hours consisting of objective type and subjective questions. For details on FTII JET exams, please visit the website- ftii.ac.in.

