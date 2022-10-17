  • Home
  • Education
  • FT EMBA 2022 Ranking: Indian School Of Business Ranked 1 In India, 44 Globally

FT EMBA 2022 Ranking: Indian School Of Business Ranked 1 In India, 44 Globally

FT EMBA 2022 Ranking: "Some of the key parameters where the school has done exceptionally well globally are 52 in research rank, 28 in career progress rank, 20 in salary today, 16 in the international course experience and 9 in the ESG ranks," the release read.

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 17, 2022 4:47 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Indian School of Business, Coursera Launch Two New Global Management Programmes
Indian School of Business Graduates Are Heading Businesses Of The Country: PM Narendra Modi
Madan Pillutla To Take Over As Indian School of Business Dean From July 2021
ISB To Work With Andhra Pradesh Government To Boost Economy
IIM Jammu Faculty In Stanford University Scientists' List
Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes
FT EMBA 2022 Ranking: Indian School Of Business Ranked 1 In India, 44 Globally
ISB ranked 1 in India by FT ranking 2022
Image credit: PRO ISB

FT EMBA 2022 Ranking: The Indian School of Business (ISB) secured rank 1 in India and 44 globally in the top 100 Financial Times Business School (FT EMBA 2022) ranking for its MBA-level programmes. "Alumni from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) class of 2019 have been surveyed for this year's ranking," ISB release read. The PGPMAX is a 15- month global executive MBA level programme for senior-level employees with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. READ MORE | Financial Times MiM Ranking 2022: IIM Bangalore Secures Rank 1 In India, 31 Globally

According to ISB, the institute has improved its ranking in comparison to previous year in various parameters. "Some of the key parameters where the school has done exceptionally well globally are 52 in research rank, 28 in career progress rank, 20 in salary today, 16 in the international course experience and 9 in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ranks," the release read. ALSO READ | IIM Calcutta Improves Position In QS Ranking For Global Business Schools; Ranks 51

According to Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, "it is gratifying to witness how ISB has excelled in the various ranking parameters of FT. ISB’s PGPMAX is a much sought-after programme for senior executives, who are keen to reach new heights in their professional pursuits and in the process provide new ideas and thinking in their organisations. ISB will continue to provide greater value to its students and empower them to stay ahead of the curve.”

FT EMBA Ranking ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses around the world.

Click here for more Education News
Indian School of Business, Hyderabad Campus Financial Times Global MBA Rankings
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MCC Withdraws Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment; Adds 176 More Seats
MCC Withdraws Seats From NEET PG 2022 Round-2 Seat Allotment; Adds 176 More Seats
IIM Jammu Faculty In Stanford University Scientists' List
IIM Jammu Faculty In Stanford University Scientists' List
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Courses
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2022 Registration Begins For MBBS, BDS Courses
Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes
Pondicherry University Application Deadline Extended For PG Degree, Diploma Programmes
Allahabad University Opens CUET UG 2022 Application Correction Window At Aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in
Allahabad University Opens CUET UG 2022 Application Correction Window At Aucuetug2022.cbtexam.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................