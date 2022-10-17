FT EMBA 2022 Ranking: Indian School Of Business Ranked 1 In India, 44 Globally

Image credit: PRO ISB ISB ranked 1 in India by FT ranking 2022

FT EMBA 2022 Ranking: The Indian School of Business (ISB) secured rank 1 in India and 44 globally in the top 100 Financial Times Business School (FT EMBA 2022) ranking for its MBA-level programmes. "Alumni from the Post Graduate Programme in Management for Senior Executives (PGPMAX) class of 2019 have been surveyed for this year's ranking," ISB release read. The PGPMAX is a 15- month global executive MBA level programme for senior-level employees with a minimum of 10 years of work experience. READ MORE | Financial Times MiM Ranking 2022: IIM Bangalore Secures Rank 1 In India, 31 Globally

According to ISB, the institute has improved its ranking in comparison to previous year in various parameters. "Some of the key parameters where the school has done exceptionally well globally are 52 in research rank, 28 in career progress rank, 20 in salary today, 16 in the international course experience and 9 in the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) ranks," the release read. ALSO READ | IIM Calcutta Improves Position In QS Ranking For Global Business Schools; Ranks 51

According to Professor Ramabhadran Thirumalai, Deputy Dean – Academic Programmes, "it is gratifying to witness how ISB has excelled in the various ranking parameters of FT. ISB’s PGPMAX is a much sought-after programme for senior executives, who are keen to reach new heights in their professional pursuits and in the process provide new ideas and thinking in their organisations. ISB will continue to provide greater value to its students and empower them to stay ahead of the curve.”

FT EMBA Ranking ranking is a comprehensive ranking of executive MBA courses around the world.