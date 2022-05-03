From TSBIE Exams To Rajasthan Board Results, Here’s A List Of Education Events In May 2022

The CBSE, ICSE, ISC Class 10 and 12 exams are underway which started in late April, and many other state boards are gearing up to start their final exams in May. The month of May 2022 is considered one of the crucial months in terms of educational developments and events. On April 29, MP Board 10th and 12th results have been announced and now many other state boards such as Maharashtra, and Rajasthan are joining the league to declare the results of Class 10 and 12 this month.

Here, we are going to discuss the state board exams which are going to be conducted in May. Also, we have come up with a round-up of state board results which are likely to be released in May 2022.

State Board Exams Starting In May 2022

Telangana Board Exams

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, or TSBIE will be conducting the inter first year exams from May 6 to 23, 2022, and the second year exams will be held from May 7 to 24, 2022. The detailed schedule for the first, and second-year exams is available on the official website- tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

Odisha Class 10 Exam 2022

The Board of Secondary Education, or BSE, Odisha Class 10 exam timetable 2022 has been revised by cancelling the afternoon shift due to the massive heatwave in the state. There will be no afternoon shift for both the Odisha Madhyama exams and the State Open School Certificate Examination (SOSCE). According to BSE president Ramashis Hazra, the second session of both Madhyama exams and SOSCE will be held on May 9 and 10, 2022 respectively from 8 am. However, there’s no official statement released regarding the same.

List Of Board Results Likely To Be Declared In May 2022

Uttar Pradesh Board 10th, 12th Evaluation Process

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad, or UPMSP, will be completing the evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 examinations by Saturday, May 7. The UP board evaluation process for the Class 10, 12 exams was started on April 23 in 271 schools across the state. "Around 75 per cent of the copies have been checked so far at nine centres of the district," the official told Careers360. "The Class 10, 12 results will be announced by the second week of June. There is hardly any possibility of announcing the result in May, as the post evaluation process takes time," the official added.

Rajasthan Board RBSE 10th, 12th Results

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education, or RBSE, Class 10, 12 results 2022 are likely to be released by May end. According to the RBSE official told Careers360, "The board has just started the evaluation process, the students can expect their 10th, 12th results 2022 by the last week of May. If delayed, the result will be announced in June." Once the RBSE Class 10, 12 results are released, the candidates will be able to view it on the official website- rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2022

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education is likely to declare the Maharashtra Board Class 10 result 2022 in the last week of May or the first week of June 2022. Candidates will be able to see their results on the official website mahresult.nic.in.

Karnataka SSLC 2022 Result

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB is likely to share the results of Karnataka SSLC 2022 in the middle of May 2022. The board will declare the results on the official website sslc.karnataka.gov.in. The board will initiate the evaluation process in the last week of April. The supplementary exams of KSEEB will be held in the last week of June tentatively.

