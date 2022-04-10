From NEET UG, CUET Registration To CMAT Exam 2022, Here's The List Of Important Education Events This Week

Image credit: Shutterstock A list of educational events this week

The education sector is currently under a lot of potentially newsworthy events for the last few weeks. This week has witnessed many important events related to admission, exams and other vital developments. Be it about the commencement of NEET or CUET registration process for undergraduate programmes or about JEE Main 2022 session 1 postponement, every student must be aware of the crucial educational developments that occurred last week.

Hence, we have come up with a round-up of educational events which created important changes in educational sectors. Take a look:

NEET UG 2022 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) started the application process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2022 on April 6, 2022. NTA will continue the NEET 2022 registration till May 6, 2022. UG medical aspirants can apply for NEET 2022 through NTA website- neet.nta.nic.in and neet.ac.in. NEET is conducted for providing admission to medical courses (MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS, and BHMS) and it is scheduled to be held on July 17, 2022. NEET 2022 will be conducted in 13 languages including English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

CUET 2022 Registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) commenced the registration process for the Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 on April 6, 2022. The registration process will be concluded on May 6, 2022. Applicants who wish to apply for the CUET 2022, must visit the official website- cuet.samarth.ac.in to fill the application form online. CUET 2022 is conducted for admission to undergraduate courses or programmes at central universities across the country. This newly-introduced exam These newly-introduced exams administrated by National Testing Agency (NTA) will be a computer-based test with Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQ) pattern.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Postponement

The session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 has been postponed to June and the second session to July, officials of the National Testing Agency (NTA) clarified. The JEE Main session 1 was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29 and May 1 and 4, 2022. It will now be held from June 20-29. While JEE Main 2022 session 2 will now be conducted between July 21 and July 30.

JEE Main 2022 Session 1 Application Correction Window

The National Testing Agency concluded the application correction window for the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2022 session 1 on Friday, April 8, 2022. The application correction facility was started from Wednesday, April 6. Candidates made their necessary changes in the information provided by them on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. During the correction window, candidates were able to edit the errors in the exam forms details including their name, address, educational qualifications and other related information.

CMAT 2022 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2022 on April 9. The CMAT 2022 was held in a single shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. Candidates who have registered for the exam got their admit cards from the official website -- cmat.nta.nic. The test facilitates All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) affiliated participating institutions to select graduate candidates for admission to management courses. From this year, CMAT will also be used by the Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL) for admission to the recently-launched MBA-Law programme.

Bihar Board BSEB Inter 12th Compartment Exam 2022

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the date sheet for the BSEB Inter or Class 12 compartment exam 2022 on April 9. As per the schedule released by BSEB, the Bihar Board Inter compartment exams will be conducted from April 25 to May 4, 2022. The BSEB 12th compartmental-cum-special examination schedule is available on the official Twitter handle of the board.

QS World University Rankings 2022 By Subject

Five academic programmes of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi has featured in the top 100 in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 released on Wednesday, April 6. The five IIT Delhi programmes, which achieved top-100 ranks globally are Electrical and Electronic Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Computer Science, Chemical Engineering and Civil Engineering. The institute’s Electrical Engineering programme achieved 56 th rank (overall score 77.5), Mechanical Engineering 64th (overall score 76.6), Computer Science 65th (overall score 71.0), Chemical Engineering ranked at 92nd with overall score 74.5 and Civil Engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket (overall score 74.0), as per the IIT Delhi release.