From NEET UG 2022 Answer Key Release To XAT 2023 Registration: Check The Top Educational Events In August
Know in detail about the ongoing and upcoming educational events in August 2022.
There are many important academic events that are ongoing and are about to happen in the month of August like the NEET UG 2022 answer key release, JEE Advanced 2022 admit card release, CUET UG 2022 phase 4, 5 and 6 exam and many more. From the below list know in detail about the educational events in August 2022.
- NEET UG 2022 Answer Key And Result Release: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 answer key and result by August 15 and August 19 respectively. The candidates can check and download the NEET UG 2022 answer key and scorecard from the official website- neet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can also raise objections on the NEET UG 2022 answer key by paying Rs 1,000 per question.
- JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card Release: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay will release the JEE Advanced 2022 hall ticket on August 23. The candidates will need their login id and password to download the JEE Advanced 2022 admit card. The candidates can download the hall ticket from the official website– jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced 2022 exam will be held on August 28.
- CUET UG 2022 Phase 4, 5 And 6 Exam: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has rescheduled the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2022 Phase 4 exam dates. The CUET 2022 phase 4 examination will now be held on August 17, 18 and 20. The CUET UG 2022 phase 5 examination will be on August 21, 22 and 23, while phase 6 will be held on August 24, 25, 26 and 30.
- ICAI CA Inter, Final November 2022 Registration: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is currently accepting applications for the CA Intermediate and CA Final November 2022 examination. The last date to register for the CA November exam without late fee is August 31and with late fee is September 7.
- XAT 2023 Registration: The Xavier School of Management has started the registration process for the Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) 2023. The candidates can apply for the XAT 2023 examination through the official website- xatonline.in. The XAT 2023 exam will be conducted on January 8.