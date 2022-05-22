From NEET PG Exam, CUET PG Application To Karnataka SSLC Result; Here's List Of Educational News Last Week

Image credit: Shutterstock Here's a list of educational events that took place last week

We all know that May is the month of vital educational events. Last week proved to be one of the most important weeks for the education sector. From CUET PG 2022 application process commencement, occurrence of NEET PG 2022 exam to the declaration of various state board results and competitive exam results, May 15 to 21, 2022 witnessed many crucial educational developments in the field of education.

Besides these events, CBSE Class 12, Class 10 term 2 exams and CISCE ICSE and ISC semester 2 exams are underway. Students who are preparing for competitive exams or looking for their board exam results must know these important educational developments that took place last week.

Top Educational Events From Last week

NEET PG 2022 Conducted

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate, or NEET PG 2022, was conducted on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 849 examination centres in 267 cities by the National Board Of Examinations In Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Amid NEET PG postponement and various controversies, the test was conducted at all the examination centres smoothly. The results of NEET PG 2022 will be announced by NBEMS soon.

CUET PG 2022 Application Process

The registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Postgraduate, or CUET PG 2022, started on May 19, 2022. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will continue the CUET PG registration till June 18, 2022. Candidates who are willing to apply for CUET PG, can visit the NTA official websites- cuet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in for CUET PG 2022 application form.

Karnataka KSEEB SSLC Result 2022 Declared

The Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board, or KSEEB, declared the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) 2022 results on Thursday, May 19, 2022. A total of 85.63 per cent of candidates successfully qualified the exam. In KSEEB Class 10 results 2022, girls performed better than boys and secured 90.29 per cent of the success rate. Boys managed to achieve 81.3 per cent in the Karnataka SSLC results.

NEET 2022 Registration Ended

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has concluded the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Undergraduate, or NEET 2022 on May 20, 2022. Previously, the NEET 2022 registration process was scheduled to close on May 15, 2022, however, the exam authority postponed the NEET registration deadline to May 20. The NEET 2022 application correction process will be starting soon.

ICSI Declares CSEET Result For May 2022 Exam

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has declared the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) result on Wednesday, May 18, 2022. Candidates who had appeared for the examination for CSEET May 2022 session exam on May 7 and May 9 can check the results at ICSI's official website -- icsi.edu.

GPAT 2022 Results Declared

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the results of the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test, or GPAT 2022 on May 20. Aspirants who have appeared for GPAT 2022 on April 9, 2022, can check their score card on the website by submitting their application number, date of birth and security pin number. GPAT answer key was released on April 30, 2022. GPAT 2022 results are available on the GPAT NTA official website- gpat.nta.nic.in.

NCHMCT JEE Registration Closed

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has closed down the application correction window for the Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination, or NCHM JEE 2022, on May 20, 2022. The candidates went through the NCHMCT JEE application process by visiting the official website- nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

Goa Board (GBSHSE) Class 12 Results Declared

The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) has declared the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) April exam results 2022 on May 21, 2022 at official websites- gbshse.gov.in, gbshse.info. The pass percentage of GBSHSE HSSC result is 92.66 per cent in which female students secured 94.58 per cent and male students possessed 90.66 per cent.

Dharmendra Pradhan Inaugurated North East Research Conclave 2022 At IIT Guwahati

The Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugurated the IIT Guwahati North East Research Conclave (NERC) 2022 on May 20. The NERC was organised between May 20 and 22 jointly with the Science, Technology, and Climate Change Department and the Department of Education, Government of Assam at the IIT Guwahati campus.