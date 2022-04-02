From Maoist-Hit Aurangabad, Bihar Board Matric Topper Ramayani Roy Aspires To Be A Journalist

Image credit: Special Arrangement Bihar board Class 10 Matric topper

BSEB Matric Result 2022: Aurangabad district in Bihar is always in the news for the Maoist activities, but 15-year-old Ramayani Roy changed the headlines with her stupendous performance in the Bihar Board matric Class 10 exam 2022 securing rank 1 with 487 marks. Although most board exam toppers seem to want to be engineers or doctors, Ms Roy aspires to be a journalist, and strengthen the country's democracy. "I want to be a journalist like Ravish Kumar, and want to contribute to make our country democratic."

Ms Roy grew up in the maoist-hit Daud Nagar but the political turmoil did not affect her studies. "Maoist activities were quite common a year ago, but due to the steps taken by the government, we are living peacefully now," she said. Ms Roy prepared for the matric exam at a time when schools were closed due to pandemic, but according to the topper, "I adopted online learning quite well during the pandemic, followed YouTube classes and classes by Doordarshan. I studied every day for six to eight hours, and the suggestions provided by my private tutors helped me to shine well in the matric, class 10 exam."

Ms. Roy will take Science (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) in plus 2, intermediate, though her wish is to study Humanities. "Not family pressure, but I will take plus 2 Science as suggested by my family," she said. Ms. Roy's father Jitendra Kumar is a veterinary doctor and mother Kiran Kumari is a homemaker. "My parents never made me feel the hardships, and always inspired me and were a constant support in my career path," she said.

Ms. Roy is a student of Patel High School Daudnagar, Aurangabad. The second rank holders are Saniya Kumari, Vivek Kumar Thakur with 486 marks and Pragya Kumari bagged third position with 485 marks. A total of 79.88 per cent students cleared the matric, class 10 exam successfully this year, improving marginally from last year- 78.17 per cent.