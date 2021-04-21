JEE Main, NEET PG, other entrance exams postponed

Many national-level entrance exams including National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021), Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session, and university-level entrance exams have been postponed due to rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Further, state-level entrance exams such as Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Examination (UPCET 2021) have also been deferred.

The new dates for the entrance exams have not been announced yet. The candidates must check the respective official websites regularly to get updates on new examination dates.

NEET (PG) 2021

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) has been postponed. The medical entrance exam was to be held on April 18. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that the “decision was taken keeping the well-being of the young medical students in mind”.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) had already issued NEET-PG admit cards. After reviewing the COVID-19 situation, a new date of the entrance examination will be released on the official website natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in.

JEE Main (April) session

Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 April session has been postponed in view of the rising COVID-19 cases. The new dates for the entrance exam will be announced 15 days prior to the examination. The third session of JEE Main was scheduled between April 27 and April 30.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) said that, “Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE Main 2021 April session”.

The officials have advised the candidates to practice chapter-wise tests on the NTA Abhyas App from the comfort of their homes.

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) Entrance Exam

Due to a surge in COVID-19 cases across Uttar Pradesh, Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has cancelled the entrance examinations scheduled from June 20 to July 11. The University said that, “Fresh schedule for admission tests for the session 2021-22 will be notified in the due course of time”.

The new AMU exam date sheet will be released at amucontrollerexams.com. The University has also advised its students and staff members residing in the hostels to return safely to their hometown.

UPCET 2021

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the Uttar Pradesh Combined Entrance Test, or UPCET 2021 from May 16 to June 15. The online application window will remain open till May 10.

UPCET will be held for admission to the professional courses offered by the Government, Government-aided institutions and private-unaided institutions affiliated to Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Madan Mohan Malaviya University of Technology (MMMUT) and some other state universities of Uttar Pradesh.

BHU Law, Human Rights And Duties Education Research Entrance Test

The Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has postponed the research entrance test for Law and Human Rights and Duties Education (HRDE). The new BHU RET Law and RET HRDE dates will be announced by the university later.

These entrance exams were scheduled for April 18. The research entrance test will be conducted in online computer-based mode across the country.

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) PhD Entrance Exams

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has postponed the PhD entrance tests keeping in view the COVID-19 surge in Delhi and curfew imposed by the Delhi Government.The Jamia Millia Islamia PhD entrance tests were scheduled to be held on April 20, 22, 24, 26.

The University said, “JMI has postponed the PhD Entrance Test till further order in view of the COVID-19 surge in Delhi”.

CLAT Likely To Be Postponed

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is to be held on June 13. Though, considering the worsening COVID-19 situation in the country, the Consortium of National Law Universities will take a call on the national-level law entrance exam in the first week of May.

It said that, “All applicants of CLAT-2021 are hereby informed that Consortium of National Law Universities is monitoring the COVID- 19 situation and will take stock of the situation in the first week of May 2021 regarding the date of test”.