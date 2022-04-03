From JEE Main, CUET To Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022; Here's The List Of Important Education Events This Week

JEE Main, CUET To PPC: List Of Educational Events This Week

March and April are considered two of the most eventful months for the educational sectors. Whether it is about board exams, entrance exams, placement or result declaration, these two months are considered crucial due to the happening academic events. Though the first week of April has just begun, a handful of educational events have already taken place.

From the newly-introduced CUET 2022, to JEE Main 2022 registration and West Bengal HS Board exam, many important events have already been initiated and are underway now. Take a look at the most important development and actions that took place this week.

CUET 2022 Exam

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has begun the registration process for the first-ever Common Universities Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for undergraduate programmes in central universities for the academic session 2022-23. The registration process for CUET 2022 will commence on April 6, 2022 and will end on May 6. Previously, the application process was scheduled to open on April 2, but later it was postponed to April 6. The applicants from all over the nation can visit the official website – cuet.samarth.ac.in, nta.nic.in to register themselves.

JEE Main 2022 Registration

The registration process for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2022 is underway. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE Main 2022 application form on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The online registration for JEE Main session 1 will end on April 5. This year, the NTA has introduced many changes to JEE application and the overall exam process. The test will be conducted in two sessions. JEE Main 2022 session 1 will be held on April 21, April 24, April 25, April 29, May 1 and May 4.

NEET PG Counselling 2021

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the seat allotment process for the special round of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET PG 2021) counselling today, April 3. The registration process for the NEET PG 2021 special round counselling was concluded on April 2.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022

The fifth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha or PPC 2022 was held on Friday, April 1 at New Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers from all over the nation about ways to overcome the stress and bring out the best in the examination season. At the event, PM Modi spoke about plenty of ways to ace the ‘festival of examination’ with confidence and positivity. From technology to mental health to social media, there have been a lot of issues discussed with students, parents and teachers.

West Bengal Board (WBCHSE) Class 12 Exam

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Examination (WBCHSE) Class 12, or Uccha Madhyamik, exams started on Saturday, April 2, 2022. The examination will be concluded on April 27. This year, the candidates of West Bengal board Class 12 examination will write exams at their own schools instead of other institutions affiliated with the WBCHSE assigned to them as exam centres.

IIM Jammu Placement

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu has released its final placement reports for the fifth batch of the postgraduate programme in management (MBA 2020-22). A total 119 companies participated in the final placement process. The entire process was conducted virtually, the institute said. The institute continued to create a strong presence in the industry as one of the fastest-growing IIMs.