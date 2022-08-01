From JEE Advanced To CAT 2022 Registration; Important Education Events In August

Important education events in August 2022

The month of August will witness many important events related to entrance exams and results. Be it the commencement of JEE Advanced exam or CAT 2022 registration process, here is a list of all important academic activities which will take place in August 2022.

CAT 2022 Registration:

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Bangalore will open the registration window for the Common Admissions Test (CAT) 2022 on August 3. The candidates can fill and submit the CAT application form 2022 through the official website-- iimcat.ac.in. The application process will be closed on September 14 (5 PM). The admit card will be available to download from October 27. As per the CAT 2022 notification, the management entrance test will be held on November 27.

JEE Advanced 2022:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) 2022 application process will start from August 7 on the official website-- jeeadv.ac.in. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the JEE Advanced exam 2022 on August 28. The engineering entrance exam will be held in two papers both of which will be mandatory. Paper 1 will be from 9 am to noon and paper 2 from 2:30 PM to 3 PM.

NEET 2022 Answer Key, Result:

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022 was taken by over 18 lakh candidates. The medical aspirants who took the NEET UG 2022 now await the answer keys of all the question paper codes. The NTA is expected to announce the NEET 2022 result this month on the official website -- neet.nta.nic.in. Ahead of the NEET UG results, the NTA will issue the answer key.

With the help of NTA NEET answer keys 2022, the candidates can tally their marks and get an idea of their probable NEET score. The candidates who are not satisfied with the answer key can challenge the same. Challenges made by the candidates will be verified by the panel of subject experts. If found correct, the answer key will be revised accordingly. Based on the revised Final answer key, the result will be prepared and declared.

CUET UG 2022 Phase 2:

The Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 phase 2 will be conducted from August 4 to August 20 for around 6.8 lakh candidates. The second phase of CUET 2022 will be held for the students who have opted for Physics, Chemistry or Biology subjects. The CUET UG 2022 exam paper will consist of 140 objective type questions. The entrance exam is offered in 13 languages -- Assamese, Bengali, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odiya, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu.

Odisha Class 12 Arts Result 2022:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for the Arts stream on August 8, Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said. Once declared, the candidates can check and download the result through the official websites – chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in.

Meanwhile, the 12th Science, Commerce stream results were announced on July 27. The pass percentage for the HS Science stream was 94.12 per cent, while it was 89 per cent for the CHSE 12th Commerce stream.