Gujarat: From Feb 21, Only Offline Mode Of Education In Schools, Colleges As COVID Cases Dip

In view of a sharp drop in coronavirus cases in Gujarat over the last couple of weeks, the state government on Thursday decided to do away with the online system of education and said that from February 21, schools and colleges in the state will have to conduct their classroom sessions through offline mode only.

At present, school students of Classes 1 to 12 as well as college students in Gujarat have the option of both attending the classes either in online or offline mode. Those who do not wish to attend the classes physically, can attend online classes using their mobile phones or computers.

However, February 21 onwards, there will be no online system as all schools and colleges will impart education only through offline mode at their premises, Gujarat Education Minister Jitu Vaghani announced in a tweet.

The decision to discontinue the online system of education from February 21 was taken by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Thursday after reviewing the coronavirus situation during a core committee meeting, he said.

All the schools and colleges will have to follow COVID-19 related guidelines and standard operating procedures (SOPs). Meanwhile, the state announced revision in rules for transfer of government primary teachers. The present rules were formulated in 2012 and teachers' unions were demanding changes in some of the rules, said Mr Vaghani.

At present, two teachers working in different locations can seek transfer to each other's place through mutual agreement only if those are their native places. Now, as per the new rules, transfer can be sought through mutual consent even if the locations of their choice are not their native places. There are many teachers who were hired on a condition that they would serve at one place continuously for 10 years before seeking transfer.

Now as per the new rules, teachers can apply for transfer after the completion of five years, the minister added. During the day, Mr Vaghani chaired a meeting with a committee formed for the restructuring of degree and diploma engineering courses.

During the meeting, discussions were held on a proposal to introduce some new subjects, such as biotechnology, space technology and cosmology in technical courses. The committee was asked to submit a detailed report after checking feasibility, the release said.

