Education news highlights 2022: Stories that streamlined learning loss

The year 2022 started amid uncertainties hovering around by the ongoing Covid pandemic. To address learning losses in foundational literacy and numeracy amongst children during the period of pandemic, apart from government bodies, several institutions including non-governmental organisations (NGOs), have put in their efforts to support the scaling up of education during the year. Schools, colleges and other educational institutions tried innovative approaches to keep the interest among students alive during the monotonous periods of Covid and bridge the digital divide. Several education-related stories made the rounds during the year. With 2022 coming to an end, let us look at some of the stories that streamlined learning loss.

A dilapidated village school in Maharashtra's Nagpur district was transformed into a modern facility with the efforts undertaken by young professionals and businessmen. The primary school run by Nagpur Zilla Parishad at Sukali village of Hingna taluka underwent a major makeover after Nagpur Round Table-83 (NRT-83) and Bridge the Gap Foundation found out about its poor condition. Catering to 200 students of Classes 1 to 5 from three villages, the school with only two classrooms and one non-functional washroom for the children, was transformed afresh with modern amenities including computer labs and separate washroom facilities for boy and girl students.

Senior officials in Jharkhand’s East Singhbhum district have “adopted” 187 government-run schools to help improve the standard of education in the institutions in view of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The objective behind adopting schools was to achieve quality education in government-run middle schools by implementing welfare schemes, and bring about a constructive change in the learning practices of students

The distinctive design of the government senior secondary school in Rajasthan’s Alwar district's Sahodi village has fascinated students and parents alike. The facelift the school building received including adding a selfie point, bottle-shaped water tank, pictures of books and pencils adorning the walls, is also reflected in student enrolment which has nearly doubled in two years while cleanliness, learning environment and discipline have also improved remarkably.

An NGO for education in India, Bal Utsav also is working to bring sustainable interventions including infrastructure, teacher development, WaSH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene) initiatives and scholarships to Mandala Praja Parishad Primary School, Nizampet, Telangana. The NGO has revitalised over 200 government schools in Karnataka. Bal Utsav has also been working on the execution of iShalla in over 400 schools in Chennai starting with Government Model Higher Secondary School at Saidapet.

Bal Utsav has benefitted over 800,000 students under their flagship programmes: iShaala and Sampoorna Shaala. Also, during the pandemic, this NGO helped students continue their studies with the help of a blended mode of learning, made possible by equipping them with smart phones, tablets and community classrooms. As a result of their efforts, children’s enrolment rates rose and government schools witnessed a reverse migration of students from private schools.

In an attempt to inculcate scientific temper in children, "science walls" have been put up in over 200 Zilla Parishad schools in Karmala tehsil of Maharashtra's Solapur district. Photographs of Greek mathematician Archimedes, inventor Nikola Tesla, physicist Ernest Rutherford, physicist and meteorologist John Dalton, Dr S Chandrasekhar, Madam Marie Curie, C V Raman, Newton, Luis Pascher, Charles Darwin, Albert Einstein, among others have been put up on the science walls.