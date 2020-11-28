Free Tablets For Students Of Classes 8 To 12 In Haryana

  • Home
The Haryana government has announced to provide tablets free of cost to all the students of Class 8 to 12 studying in government schools.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Nov 28, 2020 10:28 pm IST

New Delhi:

In the wake of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Haryana government has announced to provide tablets free of cost to all the students of Class 8 to 12 studying in government schools. The tablets will be provided to students of all the categories including general category, scheduled castes, backward classes as well as minority communities so that they can take advantage of digital education.

Tablets will be distributed on the lines of the library scheme. Under this scheme, the students will have to return this tablet to the school after passing Class 12. The tablet will have digital books as pre-loaded content, as well as various tests, videos and other materials, which will be as per the courses of government schools.

This will not only facilitate studying different topics at home but students will be able to receive online education and take online exams as well.

