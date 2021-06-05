Free Education For 23 Kids Orphaned Due To Covid In Last 1 Year: Punjab Official

Image credit: Shutterstock Punjab government will provide free education to kids orphaned due to Covid

Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Aruna Chaudhary, on Friday, informed that the department has found a total of 23 children of the state, who have lost both their parents to the COVID-19 Pandemic between the period of March 31, 2020, to May 31, 2021.

The state government will provide Rs 1,500 per month as social security pension, along with free education up to graduation, for all those children orphaned in the Covid pandemic from July 1 onwards.

The affected persons would also be eligible for grant of Rs 51,000 under Ashirwaad Scheme and would be entitled to free ration under the State Smart Ration Card Scheme and coverage under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.

The state government would also assist the affected family members to find a suitable job under Ghar Ghar Rozgar and Karobaar Mission.

Talking about the immediate measure taken to mitigate the distress of the children, Ms Chaudhary informed that concerned departments have been asked to provide immediate relief for these children and families by bringing them under the umbrella of various concerned welfare schemes.