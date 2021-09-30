Four Nursing College Students Held For Ragging, Slapping Junior

  • Home
Four students of a private nursing college here were arrested on Thursday for slapping a junior student while indulging in ragging.

Coimbatore:

Four students of a private nursing college here were arrested on Thursday for slapping a junior student while indulging in ragging. According to police, Rizwan (20), haling from Kollam in neighbouring Kerala had returned to the college on September 20, after relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and was staying in the men's hostel.

On September 27, a group of 13 students barged into his room and started ragging him and slapped him. Though he lodged a complaint, the college administration did not take any action against the culprits. Rizwan went to his home town and narrated the ordeal to his parents, who admitted him to a hospital to treat his injuries.

The boy's parents then came to Coimbatore on Wednesday and lodged a complaint with the police against the students. Based on the complaint, police arrested four students and released them on bail and search was on for nine others.

