Four New Kendriya Vidyalayas Added, Total Number Increases To 1,239

Kendriya Vidyalayas, or KVs, are one of the central government schools in India instituted under the aegis of Ministry of Human Resource Development.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2020 2:09 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Four New Kendriya Vidyalayas Added In India, Announced Education Minister
New Delhi:

Minister for Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’, on May 14, announced the launch of four new Kendriya Vidyalayas, or KVs, in India. The new KVs are set to be launched as KV SSB in Champawat, Uttarakhand; KV Railway in Dangoaposi in Jharkhand; KV Madhupuri in Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh and KV Sumerpur in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. With the introduction of these four schools, the total number of Kendriya VIdyalayas has increased to 1,239. The admission process to the Kendriya Vidyalayas and other important details will be released shortly.

A social media post of the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ said: “I am very happy to share this with everyone. KVS HQ (KVS Headquarters) has launched 4 new Kendriya Vidyalayas: 1. KV SSB, Champawat, Uttarakhand; 2. KV Railway, Dangovaposi, Jharkhand; 3. KV Madhupuri, Fatehpur, Uttar Pradesh; 4. KV Sumerpur, Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh.”

“Now the total number of Kendriya Vidyalayas has increased to 1239”, the minister added.

Mr Pokhriyal further congratulated all students and parents who will be benefited from the newly launched kendriya Vidyalayas. He added: “I heartily congratulate all the students and parents benefiting from the new Kendriya Vidyalayas and hope that our Kendriya Vidyalayas will continue to spread the light of education in every corner of the country.”

Kendriya Vidyalayas are much sought after schools for education. In 2019, about eight lakh registrations were received for admission to KVs as against one lakh seats available across the country.

UP B.Ed. JEE 2020: Lucknow University Extends Deadline To Change Exam Centre
West Bengal: Vice Chancellors Of Universities Submit Resolutions On Final Semester Examinations
NEET PG 2020 Counselling: Physical Reporting Of Doctors At Allotted College 'Essential Service'
IP University To Launch 15-Week Online Course On Society And Media, Registration Till July 15
Andhra Pradesh Board Begins Application For Inter Exam Rechecking, Re-Verification
