Four New Harrow International Schools To Be Set Up India

Four new Harrow International Schools will be set up in India

Harrow School has joined hands with Amity Education Group to open a new group of Harrow International Schools. Founded on Harrow’s educational approach, Amity will establish four new Harrow International Schools in India and one in the USA. The first two of these new schools will open in September 2023.

Harrow International School Bengaluru in India and Harrow International School New York in the USA will be coeducational and offer both day and boarding places.

John Batting, Harrow School’s Chairman of Governors, said: “We are delighted to be expanding the opportunity for students to access a Harrow education in two new geographies with Amity, a foundation with global educational expertise. Our joint aspiration is to establish world-class schools that offer a premium education based on the Harrow Values of courage, honour, humility and fellowship."

Situated in a 60-acre campus in Devanhilli, Harrow Bengaluru will offer students from 11 to 18 age group education based on the National Curriculum for England. It will prepare the students for Cambridge International IGCSEs and the International Baccalaureate Diploma.

The Harrow International Schools in India will be privately and independently owned and operated by Amity group.

Each school will be regularly reviewed by representatives of HISL and the schools’ Governing Boards will also include two HISL representatives.

Dr Atul Chauhan, Amity’s President and Chancellor, added: “For Amity International Schools, blending modernity with tradition is a fundamental aspect of pedagogy. Our focus is on establishing a global outlook in our students, through an innovative curriculum that promotes their overall development and inculcates a deep respect for values. This partnership between two education leaders will bring together Amity’s uncompromising quest for quality education with Harrow’s 450-year-old tradition of outstanding education."