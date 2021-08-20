Four More Universities To Offer Online Degree Courses: UGC

UGC has allowed four more universities to offer online courses

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Thursday allowed four more universities to offer full-fledged online degree programmes. Earlier, UGC had approved and released a list of 38 universities that will now offer online degree courses. The four new universities added to the list are-- Mahatma Gandhi University, Kerala, Karunya Institute of Technology and Sciences, Tamil Nadu, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, West Bengal and Bharathiyar University, Tamil Nadu.

As per the list that was released in June, central universities like Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) will offer Master Of Arts (Education) and Master Of Arts (Public Administration) in online mode. Jawaharlal Nehru University will offer Master Of Arts in Sanskrit and Mizoram University will offer four online degree programmes. The University Of Jammu will offer Master Of Arts (English) and Master Of Commerce in completely online mode.

UGC had earlier invited applicants from higher education institutions willing to offer online programmes for the academic session 2020-21.

Each HEI was required to submit an affidavit for ensuring compliance to all the provisions of the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020.

The universities can offer these programmes as long as they comply with the NAAC or NIRF ranking requirements as per UGC regulations.