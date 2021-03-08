Four IIT Delhi Programmes Achieve Top 100 Ranks In QS World University Rankings By Subject 2021

Four academic programmes of the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi achieve top 100 ranks in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2021. The four IIT Delhi programmes, which achieved top-100 ranks globally are Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Mechanical Engineering and Civil Engineering.

IIT Delhi’s Electrical Engineering programme achieved 54th rank (overall score 73.9), Computer Science 70th (overall score 71.3), Mechanical Engineering 79th (overall score 69.3) and the Civil Engineering was ranked in the 51-100 bracket.

The Institute was also ranked among India’s top institutions for Electrical and Electronic (1st rank), Mechanical (1st), Mathematics (1st), Statistics and Operations Research (1st), Linguistics (2nd), Computer Science and Information Systems (2nd), Civil and Structural (2nd), Physics and Astronomy (3rd) and, Business and Management Studies (3rd), read an official statement.

Engineering and Technology is IIT Delhi’s strongest field and the Institute has been consistently ranked among the top 70 education institutions globally and top 3 domestically in this category, it further added.

While commenting on the QS Rankings by Subject 2021, IIT Delhi Director Professor V Ramgopal Rao said: “IITs are best known for their engineering disciplines... Subjects such as Humanities, Social Sciences, Biology, Mathematics, Design and Chemistry are fast gaining ground and are becoming mainstream areas in a highly technology focused institution such as IIT Delhi. We consider these areas as integral to engineering and have taken steps to further scale them in terms of student intake and high quality faculty.”