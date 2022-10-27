Four Banaras Hindu University Scholars Selected For Prime Minister's Research Fellowship

  • Home
Four Banaras Hindu University (BHU) research scholars have been awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) for the May 2022 cycle.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 27, 2022 10:40 pm IST

Four BHU research scholars bag Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship for the May 2022 cycle
New Delhi:

Four Banaras Hindu University (BHU) research scholars have been awarded Prime Minister’s Research Fellowship (PMRF) for the May 2022 cycle. The candidates under PMRF schemes are selected through a very rigorous selection process conducted at the national level. The PMRF scheme strives to attract the best talent in research with an aim to promote high-quality research.

The university's four research scholars have been selected for the coveted scheme which is open to very few Central Universities. BHU has also shared the name of students and the Department/Centres selected for PMRF schemes for the May 2022 cycle.

  1. Sulagna Basu (Bioinformatics) (Direct entry category),
  2. Pranshu Kumar Gupta (Chemistry),
  3. Punit Dubey (Physics) – Institute of Science,
  4. Arpan Mukherjee - Institute of Environment and Sustainable Development (Lateral Entry).

The selected research scholars will receive an attractive fellowship and a research contingency grant as a part of the fellowship scheme. The researchers will individually get a fellowship amount for the first two years is Rs 70,000 per month, followed by Rs 75,000 per month for the third year and Rs 80,000 per month in the fourth and fifth years. During the course of the fellowship, researchers are also eligible to get a research contingency grant of Rs 2 lakh per annum.

The BHU Vice-Chancellor Professor Sudhir K Jain has congratulated the research scholars for the award of PMRF. He expressed confidence that the number of selections from the university will see a significant increase next year, considering some structural changes made by the BHU in the recent times in the PhD course work and the excellent quality of research and research scholars endowed with the University.

The coordinator for the scheme in BHU, Dr Mousumi Mutsuddi said: “We are very happy that our students have been awarded this prestigious fellowship. We are hopeful of a greater number of nominations for this notable award in the next cycle.”

