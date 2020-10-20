IIT Delhi Declares Alumni Award 2020

The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) has announced this year's alumni award in various domains including Distinguished Alumni Award, Distinguished Alumni Service Award and Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award. The Distinguished Alumni Award under Entrepreneurship will be presented to co-founder and group CEO of Policy Bazaar Mr Yashish Dahiya and founder and CEO of Zomato Mr Deepinder Goyal.

IIT Delhi will present the Distinguished Alumni Award to Professor HV Jagadish of Bernard A Galler Collegiate. Mr Jagadish is professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at University of Michigan. The Distinguished Alumni Award will also be presented to 1982 batch’s Mr Nemkumar Banthia of Canada Research Chair. Mr Banthia is a professor of Civil Engineering at the University of British Columbia. Professor Jagadesh and Professor Banthia have received the Distinguished Alumni Award for excelling in Teaching and Research.

IIT Delhi will award Professor Neville Pinto, President of University of Cincinnati. Professor Pinto was a BTech Chemical Engineering student of the institute of 1980 batch. The professor will receive the Distinguished Alumni Award under Academic Leadership.

The Distinguished Alumni Service Award will be presented to founder and managing partner of IvyCap Ventures Mr Vikram Gupta.

Congratulating the winners, IIT Delhi, in a social media handle posted: “IITDelh is pleased to announce the recipients of the Alumni Awards 2020. This year 5 alums receive the Distinguished Alumni Award, 1 alum receives the Distinguished Alumni Service Award and 2 alums receive the maiden Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award. Congratulations!”

The Graduates of Last Decade (GOLD) Award will be presented to Assistant Professor at University of California, Berkeley, Professor Sanjam Garg under Teaching and Leadership and Mr Pankaj Chaddah, co-founder of Zomato and Mindhouse under Entrepreneurship.