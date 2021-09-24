  • Home
  • Education
  • Foundation Stones Laid For Two Student Facilitation Centres Of DU

Foundation Stones Laid For Two Student Facilitation Centres Of DU

The new centres in Najafgarh and Bawana seek to facilitate students of rural and far off areas by providing them documents like marksheets, migration and other documents at their nearby locations as well as inquiry counters to guide them related to university matters.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 24, 2021 8:25 am IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Got Below 90% In Class 12? You May Get Admission In These DU Colleges, Courses
DU Forms Panel To Look Into De-Affiliation Matter Of College Of Art
DU's First Cut-Off List Likely To Be Announced On October 1: Sources
Prof Yogesh Singh Appointed Vice-Chancellor Of Delhi University
DU Forms Panel For Framing Syllabi Of 6 Courses To Be Introduced Under NEP
DU Admission: 1st Cut-Offs For BA Economics Last Year
Foundation Stones Laid For Two Student Facilitation Centres Of DU
Foundation stones laid for two Delhi University facilitation centres
New Delhi:

Delhi University acting Vice-Chancellor PC Joshi on Thursday laid the foundation stones for two student facilitation centres in Najafgarh and Bawana, according to a statement.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

In a related development, two foreign faculty members have been appointed as adjunct faculty in Delhi University. "Prof Christine H. Foyer of University of Birmingham and Prof Ralph Chill of TU, Dresden have been appointed as Adjunct Professor in University of Delhi for a period of one year. They will contribute to the academic and research activities through the VAJRA Faculty scheme of SERB, GOI," the university said in a tweet.

In a statement, the university said the foundation stones for two "student facilitation centres" at Roshanpura village (Najafgarh) and Bawana in presence of Prof Balaram Pani, Dean of Colleges, Prof Suman Kundu, Director, South Delhi Campus, Dr Vikas Gupta, Registrar, Girish Ranjan, Finance Officer and Anupam Srivastava, Chief Engineer.

"These centres will facilitate students of rural and far off areas by providing them documents like marksheets, migration and other documents at their nearby locations as well as inquiry counters to guide them related to university matters. This will save time and energy of students by avoiding travel to North and South Campus of University. This is the part of “University at your door” initiative of University of Delhi," the statement said.

The facilitation Centres will be completed by this year-end having built-up area of 120 sqm each. These centres will start functioning from January 2022 and university is also planning to open college and academic departments at these university lands in future, it said. The names of these centres are yet to be decided.

The academic council of the university, in its meeting held last month, had decided that the name of these colleges/centers may be given after the names of Sushma Swaraj, Swami Vivekananda, Veer Savarkar, Sardar Patel. The Council also suggested the names of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Savitri Bai Phule, Arun Jaitley, Choudhary Brahm Prakash and CD Deshmukh. The Council had authorised the vice-chancellor to finalize the name.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Delhi University Admissions
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Jamia To Reopen From November For PhD Candidates, Practical Classes Of Final-Year Students
Jamia To Reopen From November For PhD Candidates, Practical Classes Of Final-Year Students
EDMC Plans To Introduce Book On Freedom Fighters, Kargil War Heroes For Class 5 Students
EDMC Plans To Introduce Book On Freedom Fighters, Kargil War Heroes For Class 5 Students
GATE 2022 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow; Know Details
GATE 2022 Registration Without Late Fee Ends Tomorrow; Know Details
NTSE Stage 2 Exam To Be Held On October 24; Know Details
NTSE Stage 2 Exam To Be Held On October 24; Know Details
Education Ministry, UGC Conducts Webinar On Strengthening Indian Languages
Education Ministry, UGC Conducts Webinar On Strengthening Indian Languages
.......................... Advertisement ..........................