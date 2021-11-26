  • Home
Foundation Stone Of AIIMS In Rewari To Be Laid Soon: Haryana Chief Minister

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the foundation stone of AIIMS in Rewari district would be laid soon.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 26, 2021 10:11 pm IST | Source: PTI

Chandigarh:

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday said the foundation stone of AIIMS in Rewari district would be laid soon. Keeping in view the industrial development of Rewari district, the Haryana government has deposited the necessary amount to the concerned authority for the establishment of a Labour Court there, Khattar said while addressing the ‘Haryana Pragati Rally’ at Bawal in Rewari district.

All the formalities related to the construction of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Rewari district have been completed, an official statement quoted Khattar as saying. Earlier, the chief minister inaugurated four development projects worth about Rs 40 crore and laid the foundation stone for 14 projects to be completed at a cost of Rs 112 crore.

Union Minister and Gurgaon MP Rao Inderjit Singh, state's Agriculture Minister J P Dalal, convenor of the rally and Cooperation Minister Banwari Lal, and state BJP chief O P Dhankar were among those present. While congratulating the people of the state on Constitution Day, Khattar said the country’s democracy, governance and federal structure works only because of the constitution.

Constitution Day is celebrated to commemorate the adoption of the constitution by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The chief minister said during the last seven years of the BJP-led government in Haryana, development work worth about Rs 2,250 crore has been carried out in Bawal assembly constituency.

To bring in developmental reforms in southern Haryana, including Rewari, the present government has worked with the mantra of 'Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek'. Khattar said transparency in government jobs and recruitment on merit is his government’s motto. He alleged that during the tenure of the previous governments, the interests of the youth were neglected.

“The court had to intervene with regard to many recruitment of the previous governments and some recruitments were also cancelled. Not a single recruitment was cancelled during our government,” he said.

Reacting to the opposition targeting his government over the alleged paper leaks in the last seven years, Khattar said, “Whenever there was a complaint of paper leak, the state government cancelled examinations.” “During the tenure of the present government, 48 people were arrested for violating the sanctity of recruitment. Our vision is clear regarding making recruitment on merit, violators will not be spared at any cost,” said Khattar.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

