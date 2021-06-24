  • Home
The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the state boards to finalise the assessment schemes and notify within 10 days from today.

Education | Reported By A Vaidyanathan, Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 24, 2021 12:43 pm IST

Supreme Court has asked states to formulate internal assessment scheme in 10 days
New Delhi:

The Supreme Court of India on Thursday directed the state education boards to finalise the assessment schemes and notify within 10 days from today. The top court has also asked the states to declare the internal assessment results by July 31, like the timeline specified by the bench for the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE). The Supreme Court today heard the petition seeking cancellation of Class 12 board examinations.

So far, 21 states have cancelled and six have conducted Class 12 board exams.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court asked CBSE and CISCE boards to submit their assessment criteria for Class 12 students in two weeks' time. Both the school boards submitted their evaluation formulas last week which is "fair and reasonable" according to the top court.

"There is no reason to interfere with the CBSE and ICSE schemes," the court said while rejecting a plea seeking cancellation of the compartment exams for Class 12 students.

The Court today questioned the Andhra Pradesh government's decision about holding Class 12 exams and directed the state to submit file notings that can help establish how the decision to hold board exams was taken and whether all pandemic conditions were examined.

“Even one fatality, we may order compensation amounting to one crore, Supreme Court warned and asked, “When other boards had cancelled why Andhra Pradesh wants to show it is different”.

A vacation bench of the Supreme Court, comprising Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice Dinesh Maheshwari, will hear the matter tomorrow, June 25, at 2 pm.

