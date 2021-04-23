Former UGC Chairman Arun Nigavekar Passes Away

Professor Arun Nigavekar, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) passed away on Friday at his Pune residence.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Apr 23, 2021 11:16 pm IST

Prof Arun Nigavekar was the founding director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)
Image credit: twitter.com/SidShirole
New Delhi:

Professor Arun Nigavekar, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) passed away on Friday at his Pune residence.

A noted Physicist and educationist, he was the chairman of UGC from 2000 to 2005 and the Vice-chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University from 1998 to 2000.

He played a key role in establishing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as its founder-director.

“The UGC family is deeply grieved by the sad demise of former UGC Chairman, Prof Arun Nigavekar...his contribution towards initiating a quality movement in higher education will always be remembered,” the UGC said in a message.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condoled Nigavekar's death and said a "star" from the education field was lost.

With inputs from PTI

