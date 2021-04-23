Former UGC Chairman Arun Nigavekar Passes Away

Image credit: twitter.com/SidShirole Prof Arun Nigavekar was the founding director of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC)

Professor Arun Nigavekar, former chairman of the University Grants Commission (UGC) passed away on Friday at his Pune residence.

A noted Physicist and educationist, he was the chairman of UGC from 2000 to 2005 and the Vice-chancellor of the Savitribai Phule Pune University from 1998 to 2000.

He played a key role in establishing the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) as its founder-director.

“The UGC family is deeply grieved by the sad demise of former UGC Chairman, Prof Arun Nigavekar...his contribution towards initiating a quality movement in higher education will always be remembered,” the UGC said in a message.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar condoled Nigavekar's death and said a "star" from the education field was lost.