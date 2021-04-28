  • Home
Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 28, 2021 2:12 pm IST | Source: PTI

Former DU Professor N K Bhattacharya Passes Away
Former DU professor N K Bhattacharya passes away
New Delhi:

Former Delhi University professor and human rights activist N K Bhattacharya has passed away, according to a statement. He was the convener of Jan Hastakshep, a citizen's forum, based here, the organisation said.

"We lost a great human rights activists and a good human being," the statement issued by Jan Hastakshep said.

The Indian Federation of Trade Unions paid tributes to Bhattacharya and remembered him as a fighter for human rights. Bhattacharya died here on Monday and it is learnt that his daughter died of COVID-19 three days ago, it said in a statement.

In its statement, Jan Hastakshep said, "He could not bear the loss of his daughter at this advanced age."

