Former CEA Arvind Subramanian To Join Ashoka University As Economics Professor

The former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian will also be the founding director of the new Ashoka Center for Economic Policy.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 26, 2020 7:00 pm IST | Source: Press Trust of India

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian To Join Ashoka University As Professor
Image credit: Wikimedia
New Delhi:

Former Chief Economic Adviser Arvind Subramanian will join Ashoka University as a professor in the department of economics beginning July, the university said in a statement on Friday.

Mr Subramanian is currently visiting lecturer at the Harvard Kennedy School.

He will also be the founding director of the new Ashoka Center for Economic Policy, which will be devoted to research and analysis on policy issues related to India and global development, Ashoka University said in the statement.

Mr Subramanian was appointed CEA on October 16, 2014 for a period of three year and was given an extension in 2017. However, he had quit the job with close to one year of his tenure remaining and returned to the US. Subramanian's official contract was till May 2019.

Ashoka University Chief Economic Advisor Arvind Subramaniam
