Former BHU Vice Chancellor Rakesh Bhatnagar To Head Amity University Rajasthan

Former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Dr Rakesh Bhatnagar, has been appointed as new president (Vice-Chancellor) of Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur.

Education | Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 6, 2021 1:39 pm IST

New Delhi:

Former Vice-Chancellor of Banaras Hindu University (BHU), Dr Rakesh Bhatnagar, has been appointed as new president (Vice-Chancellor) of Amity University Rajasthan, Jaipur. Prof Bhatnagar will be in charge of strengthening the research, technology, and holistic development of the University.

With over 35 years of experience in education, Professor Bhatnagar has served as a Vice-Chancellor of BHU, Kumaun University, Nainital and the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a Chairperson, Director and Dean.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Aseem Chauhan, Chairman and Chancellor of Amity University, said, “Amity University Rajasthan believes in promoting innovation through higher education along with nurturing the young minds with value-based education. I am honoured to welcome highly meritorious and qualified Prof. Bhatnagar who will take the university towards perfection. His experience and vision will definitely help us in realising our dreams.”

Recognized for his contribution in the field of research and innovation, Dr Rakesh has been awarded many prestigious awards and recognition such as the President's Award for Best Innovation by President of India, ICMR Award for Outstanding research work in the field of Immunology by ICMR, Government of India.

Dr Bhatnagar has also been ranked 7th among the top ten eminent researchers publishing commendable research papers on anthrax by Open-source Global Anthrax Research Literature.

An alumnus of National Sugar Institute, Kanpur, Prof Bhatnagar is an elected fellow of all three major Science Academies of India namely Indian National Science Academy, New Delhi, Indian Academy of Science, Bangalore and National Academy of Science, Allahabad.

