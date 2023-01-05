  • Home
  • Education
  • Foreign Universities To Maintain Report As Per Indian Rules: UGC Chairman On Draft Regulations To Set Up HEIs

Foreign Universities To Maintain Report As Per Indian Rules: UGC Chairman On Draft Regulations To Set Up HEIs

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar interacted with Media over the Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in India.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jan 5, 2023 12:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

NMC Extends Last Date To Submit MBBS Students' Details By Medical Colleges
PM YUVA Mentorship Scheme: Online National Contest To Be Held Till January 15
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2023: Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Interact With Students On January 27
Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Inaugurate 108th Indian Science Congress On January 3
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Announces Fund For Higher Education Of Orphan Children
Reinstate Pre-Matric Scholarship, Maulana Azad Fellowship For Minority Students: Congress Leader To Centre
Foreign Universities To Maintain Report As Per Indian Rules: UGC Chairman On Draft Regulations To Set Up HEIs
UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar interacted with media today
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar interacted with media over the setting up and operation of campuses of foreign Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in India. The UGC Chairman has stated that the foreign institutions will operate as per the guidelines framed by the Commission and the Indian laws. They will have to maintain annual reports and accounts as per the rules and laws of India.

In order to set up campuses in India, foreign HEIs must register online through the UGC's website. Institutions from abroad are required to establish their campuses in India within two years and become operational within 45 days of receiving the final approval from the Commission. The UGC approval will be valid for 10 years. During the last year (after 9 years of operation) the institutions can apply for renewal after submitting their performance report and after verification by the Commission.

To the safeguard of interest of students, the Foreign HEIs are not allowed to discontinue any programme or campus without prior approval from the UGC. In case any institution fails to adhere to or to violate the regulations drafted by the Commission, the penalty will be imposed on it and UGC holds the right to suspend the functions of such HEIs.

As per the UGC draft, the Foreign HEIs will be categorised on the basis of their rankings among the top 500 universities in the global world ranking and the foreign institution which are not participants in the global ranking but are highly reputed in their country. Foreign institutions must fulfil the eligibility criteria mentioned by the UGC to set up campuses in India. However, these institutions can only set up campuses in India after getting approval from the Commission.

Click here for more Education News
University Grants Commission (UGC)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Tomorrow; Check Dates
NEET PG Counselling 2022: Special Stray Vacancy Round Begins Tomorrow; Check Dates
AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins Today
AIAPGET PG 2022 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins Today
NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon
NEET PG 2023 Application Starts Today; Information Brochure Soon
NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8
NTA Issues AISSEE Admit Card 2023; Exam On January 8
National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology To Train Youth In Cybersecurity Skills For Jobs
National Institute Of Electronics And Information Technology To Train Youth In Cybersecurity Skills For Jobs
.......................... Advertisement ..........................