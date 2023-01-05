Foreign Universities To Maintain Report As Per Indian Rules: UGC Chairman On Draft Regulations To Set Up HEIs

UGC Chairman Prof M Jagadesh Kumar interacted with media today

The University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Professor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar interacted with media over the setting up and operation of campuses of foreign Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) in India. The UGC Chairman has stated that the foreign institutions will operate as per the guidelines framed by the Commission and the Indian laws. They will have to maintain annual reports and accounts as per the rules and laws of India.

In order to set up campuses in India, foreign HEIs must register online through the UGC's website. Institutions from abroad are required to establish their campuses in India within two years and become operational within 45 days of receiving the final approval from the Commission. The UGC approval will be valid for 10 years. During the last year (after 9 years of operation) the institutions can apply for renewal after submitting their performance report and after verification by the Commission.

To the safeguard of interest of students, the Foreign HEIs are not allowed to discontinue any programme or campus without prior approval from the UGC. In case any institution fails to adhere to or to violate the regulations drafted by the Commission, the penalty will be imposed on it and UGC holds the right to suspend the functions of such HEIs.

As per the UGC draft, the Foreign HEIs will be categorised on the basis of their rankings among the top 500 universities in the global world ranking and the foreign institution which are not participants in the global ranking but are highly reputed in their country. Foreign institutions must fulfil the eligibility criteria mentioned by the UGC to set up campuses in India. However, these institutions can only set up campuses in India after getting approval from the Commission.