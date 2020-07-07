  • Home
Foreign Medical Graduate Examination: Online Application For FMGE 2020 To Start From July 8

The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, conducts the screening test of FMGE. The FMGE screening test is scheduled to be held on August 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 7, 2020 9:29 pm IST | Source: Careers360

FMGE 2020: Application From July 8 To July 22
New Delhi:

The online application process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination, or FMGE, June 2020 edition will start between July 8 and July 22. Candidates (Indian citizens and overseas citizens of India) with primary medical qualification from any medical institute outside India and seeking provisional or permanent registration with the Medical Council of India or State Medical Councils within India can apply online and take the FMGE 2020.

The National Board of Examinations, or NBE, conducts the screening test of FMGE. The FMGE screening test is scheduled to be held on August 31, 2020 in online mode at various test centres across India.

As per an NBE statement, the FMGE results will be declared on September 20, 2020.

FMGE is held twice a year, June and December. The nationwide lockdown to arrest the spread of COVID-19 had led to the postponement of FMGE June 2020. The screening test of FMGE is held as a multiple-choice based test. No negative marks are cut for the wrong answers marked in FMGE screening test.

Details including eligibility, course curriculum and scheme of screening test of Foreign Medical Graduate Examination is provided in the information bulletin at NBE website -- www.nbe.edu.in.

