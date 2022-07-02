  • Home
Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 Result For June Session Out At Natboard.edu.in

FMGE Result 2022: Candidates who took the FMGE 2022 for the June session on June 4 can check their results on natboard.edu.in.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 2, 2022 10:02 am IST
Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 Result For June Session Out At Natboard.edu.in
FMGE 2022 result out
New Delhi:

The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 result has been declared today, July 2. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) official website -- natboard.edu.in is hosting the FMGE 2022 result. Candidates who took the FMGE 2022 for the June session on June 4 can check their results on natboard.edu.in. FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

Although the FMGE 2022 result has been announced today, individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE June 2022 session will be made available to the candidates on or after July 7. FMGE results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept as ‘Withheld’.

“The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately,” an official statement said.

FMGE 2022 Result: Direct Link

How To Check FMGE 2022 Result

  • Visit the NBE official website, natboard.edu.in

  • Click on the FMGE result link

  • After clicking on the link, the FMGE result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

  • The result will include the candidate’s roll no., marks (out of 300), qualifying status (pass/fail)

