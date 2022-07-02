Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 Result For June Session Out At Natboard.edu.in

FMGE 2022 result out

The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 result has been declared today, July 2. The National Board of Examinations (NBE) official website -- natboard.edu.in is hosting the FMGE 2022 result. Candidates who took the FMGE 2022 for the June session on June 4 can check their results on natboard.edu.in. FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

Although the FMGE 2022 result has been announced today, individual scorecard of the candidates who appeared in FMGE June 2022 session will be made available to the candidates on or after July 7. FMGE results of the candidates whose face ID is under verification, court matters and the candidates whose security clearances are awaited have been kept as ‘Withheld’.

“The schedule for IN-PERSON distribution of FMGE, June 2022 session Pass Certificates shall be notified separately,” an official statement said.

