FMGE application for June 2022 session starts

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has started the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021 application from today, March 15. Candidates willing to take the FMGE 2022 for the June session can register online at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply online for FMGE 2022 June session is April 4. FMGE June 2022 will be held on June 4.

Latest: Online Courses & Certifications | Coursera, Edx and more. Explore Now

Recommended: Upskill yourself with online certifications in Medicine. Know More

FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

How To Apply For FMGE 2022 June Session

Visit the NBE official website -- nbe.edu.in

Click on the FMGE link

On the next window, go to New Registration or Applicant Login

Fill the application

Submit and pay the application fee

For any query, NBE has also provided helpline numbers and email ids.These are -- 022 – 61087595, fmgehelpdesk@natboard.edu.in, and exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.