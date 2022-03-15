  • Home
Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2022 Application For June Session Starts

FMGE 2022: Candidates willing to take the FMGE 2022 for the June session can register online at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply online for FMGE 2022 June session is April 4.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Mar 15, 2022 7:24 pm IST

FMGE application for June 2022 session starts
New Delhi:

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has started the Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021 application from today, March 15. Candidates willing to take the FMGE 2022 for the June session can register online at nbe.edu.in. The last date to apply online for FMGE 2022 June session is April 4. FMGE June 2022 will be held on June 4.

FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

How To Apply For FMGE 2022 June Session

  • Visit the NBE official website -- nbe.edu.in

  • Click on the FMGE link

  • On the next window, go to New Registration or Applicant Login

  • Fill the application

  • Submit and pay the application fee

For any query, NBE has also provided helpline numbers and email ids.These are -- 022 – 61087595, fmgehelpdesk@natboard.edu.in, and exam.natboard.edu.in/communication.php?page=main.

