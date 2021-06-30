Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021 Result For June Session Likely Today

FMGE June session result today at natboard.edu.in

The Foreign Medical Graduate Exam (FMGE) 2021 result will likely be released today, June 30, by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates who took the FMGE 2021 for the June session on June 18 will be able to check their results on natboard.edu.in. FMGE is conducted twice a year for Indian, and overseas applicants to get provisional or permanent registration from the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) to practice or study medicine in India.

The FMGE 2020 December session was held on December 4. Out of the total of 19,122 candidates who appeared for the December exam, 3,722 candidates have cleared the exam. The result for 1,143 candidates has been cancelled due to the non-submission of necessary documents. NBE might also withheld FMGE 2021 result for candidates whose relevant documents were not submitted within the stipulated date and time.

How To Download FMGE 2021 Result

Visit the NBE official website, nbe.edu.in

Click on the FMGE result link, after the availability

After clicking on the link, the FMGE result will be displayed on the screen in PDF format

The result will include the candidate’s roll no., marks (out of 300), qualifying status (pass/fail)

To be considered qualified, applicants have to secure the qualifying marks for the FMGE 2021 June session. Candidates must obtain at least 50 per cent marks, or 150 marks, out of 300 in order to become eligible for FMGE June 2021 session.