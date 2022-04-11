Foreign languages, Tamil Engineering Diplomas And More For Tamil Nadu Students

Image credit: Stutterstock Foreign languages will be taught to final year students of TN engineering colleges

To enhance employability skills, the government has introduced teaching foreign languages such as German to final year students of state-run engineering colleges, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy told the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday. The Minister said the government has introduced diploma in civil engineering and diploma in mechanical engineering in Tamil medium in Central Polytechnic College, Chennai and Government Polytechnic Colleges at Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Nagercoil from 2022-23. "Thereby, the students will be able to clearly understand the concepts and applications better in Tamil," he said.

Also this would help the students avail the benefits of reservation under Persons Studying in Tamil Medium (PSTM) category for state government jobs. "With a view to enhance the employability skills and career opportunities abroad, the government has introduced teaching foreign languages such as German, Japanese, French and Chinese to the final year students of government engineering colleges in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation," Mr Ponmudy said in the policy note for his department (2022-23). The Minister said the government had announced that, 100 text books would be translated into Tamil, in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC) to facilitate students studying in Tamil medium.

The TNTESC has identified the translators and also allocated the translation work, subject-wise. The translation of text books is now under process and it is proposed to complete translation of 50 text books before June 2022, the Minister said. Special efforts were being taken to help students studying in government arts and science colleges to find jobs after completion of their courses. To facilitate more employment opportunities to the student community, placement cell in the colleges have been revamped and enthusiastic teachers are placed as placement officer in placement cells.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)