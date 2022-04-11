  • Home
  • Education
  • Foreign languages, Tamil Engineering Diplomas And More For Tamil Nadu Students

Foreign languages, Tamil Engineering Diplomas And More For Tamil Nadu Students

To enhance employability skills, the government has introduced teaching foreign languages such as German to final year students of state-run engineering colleges- Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy said.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Apr 11, 2022 8:05 pm IST
Careers In Sciences View More
01 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 01 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST

RELATED NEWS

ICAI Offers Foreign Language Courses For Its Students, Members
CBSE, CISCE; List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence From Next Week
Now, JEE Main 2022 Dates Clash With These Competitive Exams
Delhi High Court Dismisses Pleas Against 6 Years+ Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
CBSE Term 2 Class 10, Class 12 Admit Cards To Be Released Soon; Know How To Download
AP POLYCET 2022 Application Process Begins; Details Here
Foreign languages, Tamil Engineering Diplomas And More For Tamil Nadu Students
Foreign languages will be taught to final year students of TN engineering colleges
Image credit: Stutterstock
Chennai:

To enhance employability skills, the government has introduced teaching foreign languages such as German to final year students of state-run engineering colleges, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy told the Tamil Nadu Assembly on Monday. The Minister said the government has introduced diploma in civil engineering and diploma in mechanical engineering in Tamil medium in Central Polytechnic College, Chennai and Government Polytechnic Colleges at Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchirappalli and Nagercoil from 2022-23. "Thereby, the students will be able to clearly understand the concepts and applications better in Tamil," he said.

Also this would help the students avail the benefits of reservation under Persons Studying in Tamil Medium (PSTM) category for state government jobs. "With a view to enhance the employability skills and career opportunities abroad, the government has introduced teaching foreign languages such as German, Japanese, French and Chinese to the final year students of government engineering colleges in collaboration with Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation," Mr Ponmudy said in the policy note for his department (2022-23). The Minister said the government had announced that, 100 text books would be translated into Tamil, in coordination with the Tamil Nadu Text Book and Educational Services Corporation (TNTESC) to facilitate students studying in Tamil medium.

The TNTESC has identified the translators and also allocated the translation work, subject-wise. The translation of text books is now under process and it is proposed to complete translation of 50 text books before June 2022, the Minister said. Special efforts were being taken to help students studying in government arts and science colleges to find jobs after completion of their courses. To facilitate more employment opportunities to the student community, placement cell in the colleges have been revamped and enthusiastic teachers are placed as placement officer in placement cells.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Tamil Nadu student

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
Upcoming Webinar
How To Choose A College
Coming Soon in Premium
Maheshwer Peri (Founder & Chairman, Careers360) +0More
Upcoming Webinar
A Guide To Important Scholarships
Coming Soon in Premium
+More
Resources
NCERT, Exemplar, CBSE Previous year Solutions for Maths & Science

- Concept-oriented detailed solutions for NCERT (Class 6 to 12), Exemplar (Class 9 to 12) & CBSE Previous 5 year (Class 10 and 12)

- For Maths and Science

Access Now
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICAI Offers Foreign Language Courses For Its Students, Members
ICAI Offers Foreign Language Courses For Its Students, Members
CBSE, CISCE; List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence From Next Week
CBSE, CISCE; List Of State-Wise 10th, 12th Exams 2022 To Commence From Next Week
ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table
ISC Semester 2 Exams Starting Soon; Check Sample Paper, Syllabus, Time Table
Now, JEE Main 2022 Dates Clash With These Competitive Exams
Now, JEE Main 2022 Dates Clash With These Competitive Exams
Delhi High Court Dismisses Pleas Against 6 Years+ Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
Delhi High Court Dismisses Pleas Against 6 Years+ Age Requirement For Class 1 KV Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................