Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test 2021 To Be Held On January 11

Image credit: shutterstock.com FDGE 2021 will be held on January 11

FDGE 2021: The National Board of Examinations (NBE) has released a notification for Foreign Dental Graduate Screening Test- FDGE 2021. The autonomous regulatory body has announced that the FDGE exam will be held on January 11. The screening test for Indian citizens abroad will be conducted on January 28.

The candidates can download the admit card from January 6 onwards on the official website- natboard.edu.in. "National Board of Examinations, an autonomous organization of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt. of India, shall be conducting Foreign Dental Screening Test (FDST) for Indian Citizens/OCI possessing primary dental qualifications awarded by dental institution outside India on 11th January 2022 on a Computer Based Platform at Delhi," NBE in its notification mentioned.

The screening result will be released by January 31. The information bulleting on dental screening test is available to download on the official website- natboard.edu.in. For any query, please contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support at 022 – 61087595/011-45593000 or write to NBEMS at email ID: helpdesknbeexam@natboard.edu.in or at NBEMS communication web portal-exam.natboard.edu.in.



