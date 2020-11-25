FORE School Of Management: Know Eligibility, Registration Process
FORE School of Management, New Delhi has begun its application process for the academic session 2021-23 and the last date to apply for the PGDM programme is December 21, 2020. FORE offers full-time PGDM, PGDM(FM), PGDM(IB) and PGDM(BDA) programmes. Candidates who have a valid score in CAT 2020, XAT 2021 or GMAT are eligible to apply for admission to FORE School of Management.
FORE School of Management Admissions 2021: Important Dates
Events
Dates
Last date to fill the FSM application form
December 21, 2020
Shortlisting for the selection process
February 2021
Written/ Personal Interview
February or March 2021
Declaration of Result
April 2021
Commencement of programme
June 2021
FORE School Of Management Eligibility Criteria
For admission to PGDM programmes in FORE there is a set of eligibility criterion that must be fulfilled by the candidates such as,
- A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent from a recognised university.
- Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply for FORE PGDM provided they submit the proof of having passed graduation by Friday, October 1, 2021.
- Candidates applying for PGDM admissions at FORE are required to appear in CAT 2020/XAT 2021 or GMAT (taken between January 1, 2019, and January 20, 2021)
- Candidates who clear the minimum cutoff set up by the institute for CAT/XAT will be shortlisted for further rounds of the admission process.
How To Apply For FORE Admissions 2021: Registration Details
The application process to fill the FORE form began in October 2020 and the last date to fill the application form is December 21, 2020. FORE application form 2021 must be submitted online via credit/debit card/netbanking. There is one common application form for all the four PGDM programmes at FORE. Check the registration procedure below.
Documents Required
- Recent passport size photograph (preferably ≤20 kb)
- Academic details of class 10+2 and graduation.
- Work experience related documents.
- Details of Credit / Debit Card (Visa/Master) or Net Banking through which online payment is to be made
FORE Application Form 2021: How To Fill The Form
Step 1: Visit the official website of FORE or click on: www.fsm.ac.in
Step 2: Login under the ‘Apply Now’ tab using your valid email address, password and mobile number
Step 3: Complete the FORE application form. In the ‘Application Form,’ the candidate must provide details such as:
- Educational qualifications
- Work experience details
- Contact details, and
- One of the following IDs: ID for CAT 2020 pr ID for XAT-2021 or ID for GMAT.
It must be noted that more than one test IDs can be submitted. The ID’s of the test score, the applicant wishes to submit, must be filled in the application form of FSM.
Step 4: Upload the scanned passport size photograph and signature as per specifications
Step 5: Pay the application fee after completing the FSM application form
Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form of FORE School of Management
FORE Application Fee details for various programmes
The amount of the payment to be done by the candidate for each specific programme are as follows:
Application amount
No. of programmes applying for
Base price in Rs.
18% GST
All-inclusive Application Fee( in Rs.)
One programme
1,650
297
1,947
Two programmes
2,500
450
2,950
Three programmes
3,300
594
3,894
Four programmes
3,500
630
4,130
Selection Process for PGDM programme at FORE
- The foremost criteria of shortlisting( after fulfilling the eligibility criteria) are the score attained in CAT 2020/XAT 2021 or GMAT((taken between January 1, 2019, and January 20, 2021)
- The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the written ability test followed by general awareness and personal interview
- The final selection will be on the basis of CAT/XAT/GMAT score and overall performance of in the WAT/GA-Q/PI.