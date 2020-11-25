FORE School Of Management: Know Eligibility, Registration Process

FORE School of Management, New Delhi has begun its application process for the academic session 2021-23 and the last date to apply for the PGDM programme is December 21, 2020. FORE offers full-time PGDM, PGDM(FM), PGDM(IB) and PGDM(BDA) programmes. Candidates who have a valid score in CAT 2020, XAT 2021 or GMAT are eligible to apply for admission to FORE School of Management.

FORE School of Management Admissions 2021: Important Dates





Events Dates Last date to fill the FSM application form December 21, 2020 Shortlisting for the selection process February 2021 Written/ Personal Interview February or March 2021 Declaration of Result April 2021 Commencement of programme June 2021





FORE School Of Management Eligibility Criteria

For admission to PGDM programmes in FORE there is a set of eligibility criterion that must be fulfilled by the candidates such as,

A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent from a recognised university.

Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply for FORE PGDM provided they submit the proof of having passed graduation by Friday, October 1, 2021.

Candidates applying for PGDM admissions at FORE are required to appear in CAT 2020/XAT 2021 or GMAT (taken between January 1, 2019, and January 20, 2021)

Candidates who clear the minimum cutoff set up by the institute for CAT/XAT will be shortlisted for further rounds of the admission process.

How To Apply For FORE Admissions 2021: Registration Details

The application process to fill the FORE form began in October 2020 and the last date to fill the application form is December 21, 2020. FORE application form 2021 must be submitted online via credit/debit card/netbanking. There is one common application form for all the four PGDM programmes at FORE. Check the registration procedure below.

Documents Required

Recent passport size photograph (preferably ≤20 kb)

Academic details of class 10+2 and graduation.

Work experience related documents.

Details of Credit / Debit Card (Visa/Master) or Net Banking through which online payment is to be made

FORE Application Form 2021: How To Fill The Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of FORE or click on: www.fsm.ac.in

Step 2: Login under the ‘Apply Now’ tab using your valid email address, password and mobile number

Step 3: Complete the FORE application form. In the ‘Application Form,’ the candidate must provide details such as:

Educational qualifications

Work experience details

Contact details, and

One of the following IDs: ID for CAT 2020 pr ID for XAT-2021 or ID for GMAT.

It must be noted that more than one test IDs can be submitted. The ID’s of the test score, the applicant wishes to submit, must be filled in the application form of FSM.

Step 4: Upload the scanned passport size photograph and signature as per specifications

Step 5: Pay the application fee after completing the FSM application form

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form of FORE School of Management

FORE Application Fee details for various programmes

The amount of the payment to be done by the candidate for each specific programme are as follows:

Application amount

No. of programmes applying for Base price in Rs. 18% GST All-inclusive Application Fee( in Rs.) One programme 1,650 297 1,947 Two programmes 2,500 450 2,950 Three programmes 3,300 594 3,894 Four programmes 3,500 630 4,130





Selection Process for PGDM programme at FORE