FORE School Of Management: Know Eligibility, Registration Process

FORE School of Management, New Delhi has begun its application process for the academic session 2021-23 and the last date to apply for the PGDM programme is December 21, 2020.

Education | Written By Sundar Rajan | Updated: Nov 25, 2020 9:07 pm IST

New Delhi:

FORE School of Management, New Delhi has begun its application process for the academic session 2021-23 and the last date to apply for the PGDM programme is December 21, 2020. FORE offers full-time PGDM, PGDM(FM), PGDM(IB) and PGDM(BDA) programmes. Candidates who have a valid score in CAT 2020, XAT 2021 or GMAT are eligible to apply for admission to FORE School of Management.

FORE School of Management Admissions 2021: Important Dates


Events

Dates

Last date to fill the FSM application form

December 21, 2020

Shortlisting for the selection process

February 2021

Written/ Personal Interview

February or March 2021

Declaration of Result

April 2021

Commencement of programme

June 2021


FORE School Of Management Eligibility Criteria

For admission to PGDM programmes in FORE there is a set of eligibility criterion that must be fulfilled by the candidates such as,

  • A candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate or equivalent from a recognised university.
  • Candidates who are in their final year of graduation can also apply for FORE PGDM provided they submit the proof of having passed graduation by Friday, October 1, 2021.
  • Candidates applying for PGDM admissions at FORE are required to appear in CAT 2020/XAT 2021 or GMAT (taken between January 1, 2019, and January 20, 2021)
  • Candidates who clear the minimum cutoff set up by the institute for CAT/XAT will be shortlisted for further rounds of the admission process.

How To Apply For FORE Admissions 2021: Registration Details

The application process to fill the FORE form began in October 2020 and the last date to fill the application form is December 21, 2020. FORE application form 2021 must be submitted online via credit/debit card/netbanking. There is one common application form for all the four PGDM programmes at FORE. Check the registration procedure below.

Documents Required

  • Recent passport size photograph (preferably ≤20 kb)
  • Academic details of class 10+2 and graduation.
  • Work experience related documents.
  • Details of Credit / Debit Card (Visa/Master) or Net Banking through which online payment is to be made

FORE Application Form 2021: How To Fill The Form

Step 1: Visit the official website of FORE or click on: www.fsm.ac.in

Step 2: Login under the ‘Apply Now’ tab using your valid email address, password and mobile number

Step 3: Complete the FORE application form. In the ‘Application Form,’ the candidate must provide details such as:

  • Educational qualifications
  • Work experience details
  • Contact details, and
  • One of the following IDs: ID for CAT 2020 pr ID for XAT-2021 or ID for GMAT.

It must be noted that more than one test IDs can be submitted. The ID’s of the test score, the applicant wishes to submit, must be filled in the application form of FSM.

Step 4: Upload the scanned passport size photograph and signature as per specifications

Step 5: Pay the application fee after completing the FSM application form

Step 6: Download and take a print out of the application form of FORE School of Management

FORE Application Fee details for various programmes

The amount of the payment to be done by the candidate for each specific programme are as follows:

Application amount

No. of programmes applying for

Base price in Rs.

18% GST

All-inclusive Application Fee( in Rs.)

One programme

1,650

297

1,947

Two programmes

2,500

450

2,950

Three programmes

3,300

594

3,894

Four programmes

3,500

630

4,130


Selection Process for PGDM programme at FORE

  • The foremost criteria of shortlisting( after fulfilling the eligibility criteria) are the score attained in CAT 2020/XAT 2021 or GMAT((taken between January 1, 2019, and January 20, 2021)
  • The shortlisted candidates will have to appear in the written ability test followed by general awareness and personal interview
  • The final selection will be on the basis of CAT/XAT/GMAT score and overall performance of in the WAT/GA-Q/PI.
Click here for more Education News
FORE School of Management, Delhi
