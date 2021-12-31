FORDA To Call Off Strike Against NEET PG Counselling Delay At 12 Noon Today: Reports

NEET PG counselling delay: resident doctors to call off strike from 12 noon today

Considering patients’ suffering and delay in surgeries, the Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA), will discontinue the strike which was started to seek a resolution on the NEET PG 2021 counselling delay issue.

According to ANI, President of FORDA Dr Manish had said that patients are already suffering, many surgeries are being deferred. “Considering this situation they are calling off the strike at 12 pm today,” the FORDA president added.

Quoting Dr Manish, ANI said: “We had a meeting with Joint CP last night. Withdrawal of FIR process started (in connection with ITO protest). After 12 pm today we'll call off our strike against the delay in NEET 2021 counselling.”

Patient care remained affected at three Centre-run facilities -- Safdarjung, RML and Lady Hardinge hospitals -- and some of the Delhi government-run facilities as well for nearly two weeks as resident doctors have been protesting over the delay in NEET PG counselling. On Tuesday, FORDA had decided to continue the stir, as a meeting between their federation's delegation and the Union health minister failed to make any headway.

The protest by resident doctors, on December 27 had taken a dramatic turn, as medics and police personnel had faced off in streets, with both sides claiming several persons suffered injury in the ensuing melee.

FORDA also said that several of its members were "detained" when they tried to hold a protest march from Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC) to Supreme Court. FIR was registered under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code for Covid violations, rioting and damage to public property among others, police said.