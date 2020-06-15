For Remaining ICSE Exams, Students May Get A Chance To Opt-Out

The CISCE has decided to conduct the exam from July 2 to July 12 in which close to 2.8 lakh students are expected to sit.

A proposal submitted by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) to the Bombay High Court on conducting the remaining papers of ICSE (Class 10) exams said students can choose not to appear for the exam and be assessed on the basis of internal or pre-board marks. The proposal was submitted in response to a petition filed by a parent seeking directions to the authorities to cancel the ICSE exam.

Few papers of the ICSE exam could not be held due to COVID-19 pandemic. The CISCE has decided to conduct the exam from July 2 to July 12, for the remaining papers, in which close to 2.8 lakh students are expected to sit.

In the proposal the CISCE has also said that “for the avoidance of doubt, for those subjects where examinations have already been conducted, results in those subjects will be declared based on the student’s performance in such examinations.".

The next hearing, on this matter, will be held on June 17.

In the first hearing, the ICSE had said that it has already announced the safety measures for children which includes, sanitization of examination halls / classrooms daily after each exam paper, maintenance of social distancing of minimum 6 feet in seating plan, staggered entry and exit from the examination venue to avoid overcrowding, thermal screening of students and staff at the main gate, compulsory wearing of masks and use of sanitizer for all candidates and staff.

The Council also said that students will not be permitted to share or borrow stationary during. It has also said invigilators have been told to wear gloves while collecting and packing answer sheets of students.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking quashing of a notification of the CBSE for conducting the remaining examinations of Class 12 from July 1 to July 15.