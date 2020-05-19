For JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Aspirants, HRD Minister Launches National Test Abhyaas App

  • Home
National Test Abhyaas App By The National Testing Agency (NTA) Will Be Available On Android, iOS Platforms.

Education | Updated: May 19, 2020 6:44 pm IST

HRD Minister Launches App For JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Aspirants
Image credit: Twitter--@DrRPNishank
New Delhi:

On May 19, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the National Test Abhyaas app, developed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 aspirants.

“After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised NTA to create an app that will aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

According to Mr. Pokhriyal, one full question paper of 3 hours will be available every day for both Joint Entrance Examination Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

“Students can take the test anytime as per their convenience, get immediate scores, correct answers with explanations, and analyze the time spent on different sections,” Mr. Pokhriyal added.

The app, according to the minister, is available on Android. The iOS version of the app will be launched soon.

After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised @DG_NTA to create an app that would aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently. pic.twitter.com/YHm8StNrGR

— Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) May 19, 2020 ir="ltr">

#OneNationOneDigitalPlatform

Recently, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, has launched PM e-Vidya Programme, as a part of #OneNationOneDigitalPlatform, for online education.

“The PM e-Vidya platform will consist of DIKSHA which will provide one-nation-one-digital-platform facility with a dedicated channel for each class from Class 1 to Class 12,” Ms. Sitharaman said in her press conference.

