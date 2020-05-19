For JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Aspirants, HRD Minister Launches National Test Abhyaas App

Image credit: Twitter--@DrRPNishank HRD Minister Launches App For JEE Main 2020, NEET 2020 Aspirants

On May 19, Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ launched the National Test Abhyaas app, developed by the National Testing Agency (NTA), for JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 aspirants.

“After receiving multiple requests from students regarding the preparation for competitive exams, I advised NTA to create an app that will aid students to prepare for these exams efficiently,” Mr. Pokhriyal said on social media.

According to Mr. Pokhriyal, one full question paper of 3 hours will be available every day for both Joint Entrance Examination Main and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

“Students can take the test anytime as per their convenience, get immediate scores, correct answers with explanations, and analyze the time spent on different sections,” Mr. Pokhriyal added.

The app, according to the minister, is available on Android. The iOS version of the app will be launched soon.

