AIIMS released the admit card for AIIMS PG entrance test on June 5.

Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has asked the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) authorities to postpone the PG entrance tests scheduled on June 11. Meanwhile, the examination section of AIIMS has recently issued guidelines which must be followed to ensure social distancing during the exams. AIIMS has also made certain modifications in in-practice procedures within the framework of directives and advisories issued by government regarding COVID-19.

“The decision of AIIMS to conduct PG entrance exam in such a short duration is totally unjustified and it'll put Students at risk. The pandemic is spreading at a fast rate and in such scenario it’s foolish to put the lives of medical students in danger,” the organisation said in a statement.

“The exam center might take all the precautions but still no chances can be taken. On one hand we appreciate the doctors treating COVID-19 patients and on the other hand torturing the medical students who'll be future doctors by putting exams first before their precious lives,” Lokesh Chugh, National Secretary, NSUI said in the statement.

The students’ body has also asked the Institute to take note from NTA which rescheduled its entrances like NCHMCT, JEE 2020 in the wake of widespread COVID-19.

AIIMS’ measures for entrance exam

AIIMS will be conducting the entrance exam in more than 150 cities to minimize the need for travel by the candidates. Number of candidates at each available centre will be 50% less.

AIIMS PG admit card has also been modified to include a declaration related to COVID-19.

The admit card also has barcode for touch free entry.

Entry to the exam centre will be time-staggered to avoid crowding. The entry time-window for each candidate will be communicated to them through message or email.

Candidates appearing for the exam are required to wear face mask and follow hand-hygiene procedure at entry, registration and the examination hall. There will be one registration desk for 30 students.

"At registration desk, candidates' face shall be captured by camera. Candidate shall sanitize the left thumb with alcohol based sanitizer before and after marking attendance. The best process of marking attendance with all due sanitization and social distancing measures has been adopted at the Examination Centre," the guidelines from AIIMS said.

Candidates are not required to bring photograph but must carry an ID which will be verified at the registration desk.

The seating plan will ensure a vacant seat between two candidates such that they are seated six feet apart.

One day ahead of the exam, the seat, desk, keyboard, mouse and other components on the desk will be sanitized. Candidates can further sanitize their desk with sanitizers available in the exam hall. The washrooms at exam centre will also be sanitized as per guidelines and students would have to follow hand-hygiene guidelines before and after washroom break.

Candidates will also be provided bottled water and they should follow due precaution during consumption of water and disposal of empty bottle.

After the exam is over, candidates must follow the examiner's instructions on staggered time exit and submit their admit cards in ballot-type boxes kept at specific locations in the exam centre.











