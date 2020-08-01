Food Security Allowance In Lieu Of Mid-Day Meal To Be Provided To Students: MHRD

  • Home
Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, informed that the students eligible under the Mid-Day Meal scheme would now be getting Food Security Allowance, FSA, in place of coked food till the schools reopen.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 1, 2020 11:45 am IST | Source: Careers360

Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhariyal Nishank, informed that the students eligible under the Mid-Day Meal scheme would now be getting Food Security Allowance, FSA, in place of coked food till the schools reopen.

The minister took to Twitter today and said, “To ensure nutrition and health among school-going children even when schools are closed, I have advised the concerned authorities to continue with the Food Security Allowance comprising of food grains & pulses, oil, etc, equivalent to cooking cost, to all eligible students in lieu of hot cooked meal under Mid-Day Meal Scheme. The regular Scheme shall resume when the schools reopen.”

He announced that the concerned authorities will continue with the FSA which would comprise of food grain, pulses and oil that would be equivalent to the cost of cooking a meal for them till the schools are set to reopen. The step would ensure better health and nutrition among school-going children.

Due to Covid-19 pandemic and nationwide lockdown, the schools in the country have been closed since March 24, 2020. Since then the beneficiary students have not able to get the complete benefit due to coronavirus prevention measure set in place.

