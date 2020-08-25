Following Violence, Visva-Bharati Campus To Remain Closed Till Situation Improves

Following violence over the erection of boundary wall around the Poush Mela ground, Visva-Bharati authorities on Monday decided to close down the university campus. However, the admission and examination process and emergency services will be taken care of, the authorities of the central university said in a statement.

"In view of vandalism today leading to the destruction of university property worth lakhs due to the complete absence of police deployment, it has been decided to bring the matter to the notice of Hon'ble Chancellor (Prime Minister).

"It has been unanimously resolved in the meeting of all directors, principals and HODs to close the university till the situation improves," the statement read.

Trouble erupted at Visva-Bharati campus in Birbhum district on Monday as a large number of people ransacked the university's properties to protest against the construction of a boundary wall at a ground where a century-old 'Poush Mela' used to be held.

The university has decided not to organise the fair held in December.

The district administration has convened a meeting with the university authorities and other stakeholders on Wednesday to look into the matter.