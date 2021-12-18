  • Home
Focus On Quality Research, Teaching: Assam Governor Tells Private Varsities

The governor urged the VCs of private universities to set high standards to transform their respective institutions into centres of excellence

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 18, 2021 6:38 pm IST | Source: PTI

Focus On Quality Research, Teaching: Assam Governor Tells Private Varsities
"Education is the central pillar of a nation’s growth," the governor said
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Guwahati:

Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi has urged authorities of private universities to focus on quality research and teaching to make Assam one of the top-performing states in the education sector. He also stressed on the role of universities to encourage students to play a decisive role as catalysts for the growth of the country.

"Education is the central pillar of a nation’s growth. Its quality and penetration and its efficacy in terms of producing job-ready graduates with strong ethical values and patriotism determine the future of a nation," Mukhi said while addressing a conference of chancellors and vice-chancellors of six private universities in the state on Friday.

The governor urged the VCs of private universities to set high standards to transform their respective institutions into centres of excellence. Referring to the National Education Policy, 2020, which puts emphasis on practical learning, he advocated hands-on experimental and analytical studies for all students. He also referred to the newly introduced system - Impacting Research Innovation and Technology- and asked the VCs to use it to focus on a technology-driven knowledge base.

IMPRINT provides the overarching vision that guides research into areas that are predominantly socially relevant. Mukhi further said the institutions of higher studies should think of implementing dual degree programmes for the benefit of future generations.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi
