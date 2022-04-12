Focus Of Education To Be Oriented Towards Skill Development, Employability: Tamil Nadu Minister

10 new arts and science college will be established in Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government has proposed to establish 10 new arts and science colleges across the state and will orient higher education towards improving enrollment, enhancing skills and employability of students, state Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi told the Assembly on Monday. The colleges will be established at an outlay of Rs 166.5 crore, the minister said and added that the move would make higher education accessible to the rural students and also to those from the state-run schools who are now being provided a monthly grant of Rs 1,000 to pursue their collegiate education.

The new colleges will be opened at Manapparai, Gingee, Thalli, Thirumayam, Anthiyur, Aravakurichi, Thirukattupalli, Reddiyarchatiram, Vadalur and Sriperumbudur. The financial grant to the students of state government schools was announced by Chief Minister M K Stalin to help them to pursue their higher education.

"Based on the Chief Minister's guidance, the focus of the education has shifted to improving the enrollment of students, enhancing their skills and employability," Mr Ponmudi said. Winding up the debate on the demand for grants to his department, the minister said a World Skill Academy and Smart Manufacturing Technology centre will be established at a cost of Rs 10 crore each in six government polytechnic institutions.

The government would establish a research park with incubation centres at Anna University at an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore to benefit about 20,000 students. Allowing lateral entry in second year engineering courses for diploma holders from this year, introduction of industry skill based courses for BE, B Tech and MCA students of Anna University through IBM and Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, establishment of Marine Sports and Tourism Centre at Thondi campus of Alagappa University were among the 27 new announcements made by the minister.

Construction of new hostels for students in Alagappa University campus, women research scholars and PG students on Bharathiar University campus, women students on Anna University campus, new hostel at Marina campus of University of Madras and women's hostel at Khajamalai campus of Bharathidasan University also figured among the announcements.

Eleven centres including one for robotics and automation, internet of things, cyber security and e-vehicle technologies will be established in Anna University, the minister informed. MCom course for differently-abled students with hearing impairment will be started in Presidency College, Chennai.

Meanwhile, winding up the debate on demand for grants to his department, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' scheme, meant to bridge the learning gaps which arose due to the pandemic imposed lockdown, evoked overwhelming response from about 30 lakh students.

"Apart from 25.45 lakh children of state government schools, the scheme attracted about 3.96 lakh students of private schools besides those from CBSE and aided schools," he said. Poyyamozhi announced that high-tech computer labs will be set up in 2,713 middle schools at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore benefitting about 10 lakh students and teachers.

About 7,500 smart classrooms will be established at a cost of Rs 150 crore in all government primary schools in the first phase as part of a 4-year plan to create smart classrooms in all government primary schools. Setting up English language laboratories for Rs 30 crore in government high and higher secondary schools, a school of excellence in Chennai at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore and instituting annual Anna excellence award for 100 best school principals, were among the numerous announcements.

In order to arouse the interest of students in the latest technologies, the government would set up computer coding club and robotics club, train students on ethical hacking and conduct state-level hackathon, he said.

