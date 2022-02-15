FMS Delhi Records 100% Placement; Highest Average CTC At Rs 32.4 Lakh

Image credit: Shutterstock The FMS has achieved its highest-ever average CTC of Rs 32.4 lakh per annum (LPA).

The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS), Delhi has successfully concluded the final placement process for the batch of 2022 and achieved a 100 per cent placement. From a batch of 269 students, a total of 257 took part in this placement process. The institute said it achieved its highest-ever average cost to company (CTC) of Rs 32.4 lakh per annum (LPA).

In addition to this, at least 12 students were given a unique opportunity called 'placement holiday' to pursue an entrepreneurial journey. The FMS said, "12 students were given the provision to take a placement holiday to pursue an entrepreneurial journey — a unique opportunity available to the students of FMS in which they can take a break from the placement process and pursue an entrepreneurial venture."

The students can then return within two years to sit for the placements.

The average CTC increased to 32.4 LPA with a 24 per cent increment, and the median CTC rose to 30 LPA with an increase of 25 per cent, achieving an all-time high across both the metrics. The average CTC of the top quartile stood at 48.4 LPA, and 95 per cent of the offers made were above 20 LPA. The highest domestic CTC was at Rs 58 LPA this year.

According to the institute, the number of offers made in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors increased by a whopping 24 percent.

The FMS has also welcomed a total of 28 new recruiters during this placement drive, such as Adani, Aon, Avendus Capital, Bharti Enterprises, Crisil, Deloitte India & USI, Extramarks, FinIQ, IIFL, IQVIA, Jio Platforms, KPMG, L'Oreal, Nomura, Nykaa, Ola, PhonePe, PwC India and SDC, Swiggy.

The marquee recruiters on campus included Accenture Strategy, Adobe, Amazon, Bain & Co., Boston Consulting Group, Citibank, Coca-Cola, ITC Limited, Kearney, Media.net, Microsoft, Paytm, and Standard Chartered.

While 16 per cent of the total offers were from the Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) domain, 35 per cent of the candidates got placed in Consulting, Strategy, and General Management domains.

The operations/IT/e-commerce domain received 29 per cent of the total offers from companies like Adobe, Amazon, Byju's, Flipkart, Jio Platforms, Media.net, Microsoft, Nykaa, Paytm, among others. A total of 20 per cent of the offers were made in sales/marketing roles apart from the FMCG sectors.