  • Home
  • Education
  • FMS Delhi Placement 2022: Highest CTC At Rs 58 Lakh Per Annum, Sharp Increase In Fresher's Salary

FMS Delhi Placement 2022: Highest CTC At Rs 58 Lakh Per Annum, Sharp Increase In Fresher's Salary

FMS Delhi Placement 2022: The freshers witnessed a sharp increase of 24 per cent in their salary offered.

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: May 18, 2022 11:28 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Karnataka To Get AIIMS, Centre Gives Green Signal To State's Request: Health Minister K Sudhakaran
Maharashtra: Examinations At Nagpur University To Begin On June 8
IGNOU Extends Assignment Submission Deadline For June 2022 Term End Examination; Details Here
Jamia Millia Islamia Postgraduate Students Stage Protest Against Offline Exams
Dharmendra Pradhan To Inaugurate IIT Guwahati's North-East Research Conclave 2022 On May 20
DU Teachers Seek Vice-Chancellor’s Intervention After CoA Begins Admission As Part Of Ambedkar University
FMS Delhi Placement 2022: Highest CTC At Rs 58 Lakh Per Annum, Sharp Increase In Fresher's Salary
FMS Delhi Placement 2022: Sharp Increase In Fresher's Salary

FMS Delhi Placement 2022: The Faculty of Management Studies (University of Delhi) has concluded the final placement for the 2020-22 batch and summer placement for the 2021-23 batch, the highest salary offered this year was Rs 58 lakh per annum, and average CTC was around Rs 32.4 lakh per annum.

As per the FMS Delhi statement, 10 per cent of the average salary offered during placement was Rs 54.5 lakh per annum, over 90 per cent was above Rs 20 lakh per annum, 25 per cent above Rs 48.4 lakh per annum and 50 per cent were at Rs 40.78 lakh per annum.

The freshers witnessed a sharp increase of 24 per cent in their salary offered. Out of the 110 placed candidates, 51 students had a year's experience, while the rest had experience varied from one to three years. The placement drive also witnessed a 24 per cent increase in the finance related roles.

In the summer placement drive for the 2021-23 batch, the average stipend offered was Rs 2.62 lakh, the top 10 percent average stipend offered was Rs 3.7 lakh, top 25 per cent was Rs 3.36 lakh and top 50 percent stood at Rs 3.13 lakh. A whopping 290 offers were made and the placement witnessed a 72 per cent increase in the job offers. Students who wish to pursue their own ventures/ startups took placement holiday, FMS allows such students to participate in the campus placement for upto two years.

The companies- Amazon, American Express, EXL, Avendus, Axis Bank, Bharti Enterprises, Adani, Amazon, Asian Paints, Byju’s, Coca Cola, Dabur, Dr Reddy’s, Adobe, Citibank, Crisil, Accenture Strategy, Adani, AON, Bain and Co, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E, Deloitte and others took part in the placement process.

Click here for more Education News
FMS Delhi University Admission

Suggested For You

Streamed Webinar
How To Choose A Stream In Class 11
08 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 08 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Srividya (Organisational Psychologist, Career And Personal Growth Coach) +0More
Want To Gain Work Experience? Here’s A List Of Work-From-Home Internship Opportunities
4 min read Feb 28, 2022 Read More
Streamed Webinar
Careers In Social Sciences
02 Apr'22 05:00 PM to 02 Apr'22 06:00 PM IST
Dr. Devisha Sasidevan (Assistant Professor, TISS, Mumbai) +0More
Streamed Webinar
Heart-To-Heart With JEE Advanced Toppers
03 Apr'22 12:00 PM to 03 Apr'22 01:00 PM IST
Anant Lunia (AIR 3, JEE Advanced, 2021) +3More
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Karnataka To Get AIIMS, Centre Gives Green Signal To State's Request: Health Minister K Sudhakaran
Karnataka To Get AIIMS, Centre Gives Green Signal To State's Request: Health Minister K Sudhakaran
Karnataka Government Launches Helpline For Students In Distress Waiting For Their SSLC Results
Karnataka Government Launches Helpline For Students In Distress Waiting For Their SSLC Results
NEET PG 2022: ABVP Discusses Postponement Of Exam With Mansukh Mandaviya
NEET PG 2022: ABVP Discusses Postponement Of Exam With Mansukh Mandaviya
Maharashtra: Examinations At Nagpur University To Begin On June 8
Maharashtra: Examinations At Nagpur University To Begin On June 8
VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam
VITEEE 2022: Prepare With This Knockout Programme To Ace BTech Entrance Exam
.......................... Advertisement ..........................