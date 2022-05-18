FMS Delhi Placement 2022: Highest CTC At Rs 58 Lakh Per Annum, Sharp Increase In Fresher's Salary

FMS Delhi Placement 2022: Sharp Increase In Fresher's Salary

FMS Delhi Placement 2022: The Faculty of Management Studies (University of Delhi) has concluded the final placement for the 2020-22 batch and summer placement for the 2021-23 batch, the highest salary offered this year was Rs 58 lakh per annum, and average CTC was around Rs 32.4 lakh per annum.



As per the FMS Delhi statement, 10 per cent of the average salary offered during placement was Rs 54.5 lakh per annum, over 90 per cent was above Rs 20 lakh per annum, 25 per cent above Rs 48.4 lakh per annum and 50 per cent were at Rs 40.78 lakh per annum.



The freshers witnessed a sharp increase of 24 per cent in their salary offered. Out of the 110 placed candidates, 51 students had a year's experience, while the rest had experience varied from one to three years. The placement drive also witnessed a 24 per cent increase in the finance related roles.



In the summer placement drive for the 2021-23 batch, the average stipend offered was Rs 2.62 lakh, the top 10 percent average stipend offered was Rs 3.7 lakh, top 25 per cent was Rs 3.36 lakh and top 50 percent stood at Rs 3.13 lakh. A whopping 290 offers were made and the placement witnessed a 72 per cent increase in the job offers. Students who wish to pursue their own ventures/ startups took placement holiday, FMS allows such students to participate in the campus placement for upto two years.



The companies- Amazon, American Express, EXL, Avendus, Axis Bank, Bharti Enterprises, Adani, Amazon, Asian Paints, Byju’s, Coca Cola, Dabur, Dr Reddy’s, Adobe, Citibank, Crisil, Accenture Strategy, Adani, AON, Bain and Co, Boston Consulting Group, Capgemini E.L.I.T.E, Deloitte and others took part in the placement process.